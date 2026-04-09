RedNight and PENTAGON 2000 PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

RedNight Consulting and Pentagon 2000 Software Announce The Cloud Partnership Behind PENTAGON UPSTREAM

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 40 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. and RedNight Consulting today announced the cloud partnership that made PENTAGON UPSTREAM, a cloud solution providing the full Pentagon 2000 ERP platform in any web browser without VPN or remote desktop access.

Bringing Pentagon 2000 ERP to the Cloud

Pentagon 2000 has provided ERP software to aviation, MRO, aerospace, defense, and electronics organizations for over 40 years. The platform is used by more than 1,000 organizations worldwide. Getting it into a browser, without reducing a single capability, required a cloud architecture purpose-built for that goal.

RedNight Consulting, an AWS Digital Workplace Competency Partner, took on that work. Using Amazon AppStream, RedNight designed the infrastructure that allows the Pentagon 2000 platform to run entirely within AWS and stream securely to users through a standard browser.

"Many enterprise software platforms were originally designed for traditional desktop deployment," said Chris Ploessel, President of RedNight Consulting. "By utilizing AWS application streaming technologies, we were able to help Pentagon 2000 transform their ERP platform into a secure, browser-based experience while preserving the full capabilities their customers rely on."

PENTAGON UPSTREAM, now available to new and existing customers, delivers the same complete Pentagon 2000 system used across the industry, covering inventory, procurement, maintenance, financials, parts traceability, and compliance. Hosting is managed by Pentagon 2000 on AWS, with customers going live in 1-2 days, faster than traditional deployments and no upfront infrastructure investment required.

"Working with RedNight Consulting made bringing the full Pentagon 2000 ERP to the browser possible. Their expertise in cloud infrastructure and secure application streaming allowed us to deliver a complete, industry-ready ERP environment on AWS, letting customers go live in just days without sacrificing any functionality or security.” said Yossi Mofaz, Vice President of Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc.

About RedNight(www.rednightconsulting.com)

RedNight Consulting is an AWS consulting partner specializing in digital workplace, application streaming, and cloud-delivered infrastructure solutions. As an AWS Digital Workplace Competency Partner, RedNight helps organizations design, deploy, and support secure environments that deliver applications and desktops from AWS to users anywhere in the world. Contact sales@rednightconsulting.com

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. is a New York-based company founded in 1986, developing ERP software for aviation MRO, aerospace, defense, and electronics. Pentagon 2000 is used by more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, including Boeing, Airbus, United Airlines, and the United States Air Force. The company holds SOC1 (audited by Ernst and Young) and ISO 27001 certifications. Contact: sales@pentagon2000.com

Interested in Learning More?

PENTAGON UPSTREAM is now fully available, offering immediate implementation with web deployment. Customers can take advantage of guided onboarding, data migration assistance, and a secure, fully managed AWS infrastructure hosted by Pentagon 2000. Request a demonstration or more information by clicking the link: https://www.pentagon2000.com/posts/rednight-consulting-and-pentagon-2000-software-announce-the-cloud-partnership-behind-pentagon-upstream

PENTAGON 2000 SQL ERP Software

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