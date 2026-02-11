Pentagon 2000 Launches 'PENTAGON UPSTREAM': In-Browser ERP for MROs and Aviation Companies

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., a leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) for Aerospace, Defense, and Electronics Components companies, today announced the upcoming launch of PENTAGON UPSTREAM, a new certified SaaS version of its Pentagon 2000 system. Designed for companies that prefer not to manage their own hosting infrastructure, PENTAGON UPSTREAM delivers the full power of Pentagon’s industry-proven ERP, with hosting managed by Pentagon 2000 on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for instant implementation, and accessible through secure, web-enabled access with no need for VPN or RDP connections. Powered by secure cloud-based application streaming, users access the full ERP through any web browser, while all applications and data remain protected within the AWS environment. This cloud-based model enables companies to go live significantly faster, reducing deployment time from months to weeks or even days, with implementation typically completed within one to two days.

With PENTAGON UPSTREAM, companies can now access Pentagon 2000's ERP entirely in-browser through a secure web platform, without requiring VPN or RDP, through a secure, certified, and fully managed cloud environment. PENTAGON UPSTREAM provides access to the standard Pentagon 2000 system functionality for Aviation & Defense companies as well as for Electronic Component Distributors & Fastener companies, but removes the operational burden of self-hosted infrastructure. This makes it a perfect choice for organizations that want a rich ERP solution without the complexity of server setup, maintenance, and backups. The cloud hosting is offered at a flat monthly rate, with no upfront configuration fees, helping organizations avoid high initial investment costs.

“We know many of our customers, or potential customers, don’t want to take on the overhead of running their own servers,” said Yossi Mofaz, Vice President of Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. “With PENTAGON UPSTREAM, we are combining four decades of ERP expertise with a modern cloud delivery model. Customers get the same fully integrated, industry-specific solution, now certified and hosted on AWS for greater reliability and security. It is modernization without the extra steps.”

* Full-featured ERP: Provides the same world-class market leading functionality as the standard Pentagon 2000 system. For more information, see our website.

* Enhanced user experience: Accessible entirely in-browser, providing flexibility and mobility without the need for VPN or RDP.

* Multi-Tenant Deployment: Standard fixed-price SaaS environment, fully managed by Pentagon 2000, with updates, maintenance, and backups handled automatically, without managing infrastructure.

* Certified cloud hosting: Runs on AWS, managed by Pentagon 2000, with compliance and security certifications to meet industry standards such as ISO 27001, FAA and EASA, with predictable monthly pricing and no upfront setup charges.

* High availability & security: Built with cloud best practices to ensure system availability, secure backups, and scalable performance.

* Continuous innovation: The platform evolves constantly with the latest technology and industry advancements, adapting to customer needs and ensuring clients always benefit from a solution that scales and grows with their business.

About Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc.

Since 1986, Pentagon 2000 Software provides fully integrated ERP systems tailored for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics Component, Fasteners, and High-Tech manufacturing sectors. Pentagon 2000 platform enables an end-to-end operational management of companies, including rich reporting and analytics capabilities, empowered by advanced industry-specific logic, AI capabilities, and comprehensive technologies. It has licensed at over 1,000 customer locations all around the world.

What's Next?

Customers can already take advantage of immediate implementation of PENTAGON UPSTREAM with streamlined web deployment. Early adopters can take advantage of guided onboarding, data migration assistance, and infrastructure directly on AWS through Pentagon’s hosting. Reach out here:

https://share.hsforms.com/1emonnwwaRt-UZz-jECb01gqnshh

