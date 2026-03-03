Pentagon 2000 Appoints Guy Danon as Global Head of Sales and Marketing

Guy Danon PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Guy Danon has been promoted to Global Head of Sales and Marketing. With years of experience, he will now drive Pentagon 2000’s global sales and marketing.

For over 40 years, Pentagon 2000 has been a leading supplier of fully integrated enterprise software systems” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., a leading provider of ERP and business management solutions for aviation, defense, and high-tech industries, continues to strengthen its global presence. With new partnerships and an expanding customer base across multiple regions, the company is entering the next phase of international growth.

To support this momentum, Pentagon 2000 has promoted Guy Danon, previously Managing Director Europe, to Global Head of Sales and Marketing – a move that reflects the company’s strategy of developing internal talent to lead its global expansion.

Driving Global Growth

Building on Pentagon 2000’s continued international expansion, including the establishment of its European HQ offices in Paris, France, Guy Danon will now lead the company’s global sales and marketing operations.

With over 25 years of experience in various international enterprise software roles, Guy brings a proven track record of building teams internationally. His expertise, combined with Pentagon 2000’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovation to its customers, including its latest release, Pentagon Upstream, strengthens the company’s ability to support global growth and customer success.

“Following Guy’s performance as Managing Director Europe, he has consistently exceeded expectations and demonstrated exceptional leadership,” said Yossi Mofaz, Co-Founder & Board Member. “We are confident that in this expanded role, he will further strengthen our global footprint and enhance the value we deliver to our customers.”

“I am honored to take on this new role and the increased responsibilities that come with it,” said Guy Danon. “Pentagon 2000 has built a strong reputation for delivering a world-class, rock-solid system, reinforced by ongoing innovation that results in a market-disruptive value proposition. I am looking forward to working closely with our customers, partners and continue expanding our growth worldwide.”

About Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc.

Since 1986, Pentagon 2000 Software provides fully integrated ERP systems tailored for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics Component, Fasteners, and High-Tech manufacturing sectors. Pentagon 2000 platform enables an end-to-end operational management of companies, including rich reporting and analytics capabilities, empowered by advanced industry-specific logic, AI capabilities, and comprehensive technologies. It has licensed at over 1,000 customer locations all around the world.

