Kyber and Loggerhead Insurance Set New Go-Live Benchmark

In just 2 months from kickoff to go-live, Loggerhead and Kyber migrated templates and launched a modern claims correspondence workflow for adjusters

Kyber helps our team communicate faster and more clearly during the claims process while giving adjusters valuable time back to focus on helping homeowners.” — Chris McLeod, VP Claims at Loggerhead

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loggerhead Insurance , a technology-driven homeowners insurer built to bring stability and innovation to the Florida market, announced it has successfully gone live with Kyber , the AI-native platform for claims correspondence automation. In 43 business days from kickoff to production, the teams completed template migration, integrated Kyber with Loggerhead’s Snapsheet claims system, and rolled out the platform to adjusters across the organization. This sets the record for the most efficient go-live in the Kyber product, to date.Loggerhead was founded to rethink how homeowners insurance should work in Florida. Built by experienced industry leaders and powered by modern technology, the company focuses on delivering transparent processes and dependable support for policyholders during their most critical moments. ￼The partnership with Kyber strengthens that vision by modernizing how claims correspondence is generated, reviewed, and delivered, helping adjusters move faster while ensuring every message sent to policyholders is clear, consistent, and compliant.In two months, Loggerhead and Kyber collaborated closely to migrate letter templates, configure governed workflows, integrate directly with Snapsheet, and train claims teams. The implementation brought a structured, scalable correspondence process into production without disrupting ongoing claims operations.“Loggerhead was built around a guiding principle. Do the right thing for policyholders and support them when they need it most,” said Chris McLeod, VP Claims at Loggerhead. “Kyber helps our team communicate faster and more clearly during the claims process while giving adjusters valuable time back to focus on helping homeowners.”Kyber is purpose-built for insurers to automate claim letters and forms through dynamic templates, compliance-aware workflows, and configurable review rules. The platform allows claims teams to generate fully formatted drafts instantly, streamline approvals, and maintain consistent correspondence across every claim.“Loggerhead represents a new generation of insurers using technology to raise the standard for policyholder experience,” said Arvind Sontha, Founder and CEO of Kyber. “Their team moved with incredible speed. In just 43 days we migrated templates, integrated with Snapsheet, trained adjusters, and launched a modern correspondence workflow that will scale with their growth.”About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65% and total letter cycle time by 5x, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.About Loggerhead InsuranceLoggerhead Insurance was founded in 2022 and is a Florida homeowners reciprocal headquartered in Tampa, FL. It has a Financial Stability Rating of ‘A’ Exceptional from Demotech. Loggerhead’s mission is to be Florida’s premier property insurance provider, recognized for advanced technology and exceptional customer experiences. It is named after the loggerhead sea turtle often found nesting on Florida beaches; the loggerhead is known for its strength, longevity, and protective shell.

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