Kyber and DATAMATX Partner to Streamline Print Mail Delivery for P&C Insurance Claims Teams

New partnership and integration enables seamless orchestration of print mail directly from claims workflows

Partnering with Kyber allows us to integrate those capabilities directly into the claims process, helping insurers deliver critical documents efficiently.” — Scott Stephens, President of DATAMATX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber , the AI-powered document generation and workflow platform for claims teams, today announced a partnership with DATAMATX , a leader in secure print and mail distribution, to modernize how insurers send physical claim communications.Through this partnership, claims teams can now orchestrate and send print mail directly from within Kyber. Adjusters draft claim documents as usual, and when they click “send,” Kyber automatically routes the document to DATAMATX for secure printing and mailing. This removes the need for manual handoffs, disconnected vendors, or additional operational steps.Physical mail remains a critical component of claims communication, especially for regulatory notices and time-sensitive correspondence. However, for most insurers, print workflows are still fragmented and manual, creating delays and increasing operational burden on adjusters.This partnership brings print mail into the center of the claims workflow.“Claims teams shouldn’t have to think about how a document gets delivered once it’s ready,” said Arvind Sontha, Founder and CEO of Kyber. “With DATAMATX, we’re embedding print mail directly into the moment of decision. Adjusters can draft, review, and send in one seamless flow, without leaving the platform.”By integrating DATAMATX into Kyber’s send workflow, insurers can ensure that every document is produced and delivered through infrastructure built for high-volume, compliance-driven environments. DATAMATX has deep experience supporting transactional communications across regulated industries, with a strong footprint in insurance and the operational scale required to handle fluctuating claim volumes.“Insurance communications demand precision, security, and reliability at scale,” said Scott Stephens, President. “Partnering with Kyber allows us to integrate those capabilities directly into the claims process, helping insurers deliver critical documents efficiently while maintaining the standards their customers and regulators expect.”Together, Kyber and DATAMATX eliminate one of the last manual steps in claims communication. Insurers can now manage document drafting, review, and physical delivery within a single, connected workflow, reducing friction while improving consistency and control.About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com and connect with us on LinkedIn About DatamatxFounded in 1976 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Datamatx is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-volume, secure and compliant customer communications. The company specializes in transactional print and mail, electronic document delivery and data-driven document composition, serving clients in the financial services, healthcare, insurance, utilities and government sectors. With a 50-year track record of innovation, compliance and reliability, Datamatx continues to set the standard for secure, technology-driven communication solutions. For more information, visit www.datamatx.com

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