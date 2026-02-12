Kyber and Majesco Partner to Automate and Govern Claims Correspondence in Majesco Intelligent Claims for P&C

New integration connects Majesco Intelligent Claims for P&C with Kyber’s AI-native correspondence platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyber , an AI-native platform for insurance carriers to automate claims communications, today announced a partnership with Majesco , the insurance industry’s foremost innovator in cloud-native, AI-native software, to deliver a bi-directional integration with Majesco Intelligent Claims for P&C. The collaboration connects Majesco structured claims data with Kyber’s correspondence workflows to enable insurers to auto-populate letters and forms, route them through approvals, send through the right channel, and push key correspondence outcomes back into Majesco for a single, consistent adjuster experience.“Claims correspondence is where operational speed meets regulatory exposure,” said Arvind Sontha, CEO of Kyber. “With Majesco Intelligent Claims for P&C, we can pull the right claim and policy details into Kyber to generate compliant communications fast, then push the results back into Majesco so the claim file reflects what was sent, when it was sent, and how it was delivered.”Claims organizations are rethinking and modernizing core claims operations, but correspondence often remains fragmented. Templates live outside the core. Drafting varies by adjuster. Delivery actions and proof are captured inconsistently. The Kyber and Majesco integration closes that gap and optimizes the process by making correspondence a governed workflow tied directly to the system of record, from first draft through delivery and documentation.“Majesco Intelligent Claims for P&C is designed to run FNOL through closure on one platform, with GenAI, Agentic AI, and embedded analytics inside adjuster workflows,” said Jason Long, Vice President, Product Management at Majesco. “Kyber extends that experience with a purpose-built correspondence layer that helps insurers standardize templates, operationalize approvals, and ensure every communication is tracked and auditable inside the core workflow.”The Business Value for Claims TeamsThe Kyber and Majesco partnership delivers a unified correspondence experience for insurers using Majesco Intelligent Claims for P&C:Bi-directional data exchange. Pull structured data from Majesco to auto-populate correspondence, then push correspondence metadata and outcomes back to the claim file to preserve a single source of truth.- Faster, consistent drafting. Generate letters and forms with correct policy language using AI-powered managed templates, reducing manual rekeying and variation across adjusters.- Governed template management. Centralize templates with controlled updates so compliance and ops teams can maintain consistency at scale.- Review workflows and audit readiness. Route drafts through configurable approvals, with tracked edits and documentation aligned to the claim record.- Omnichannel delivery and logging. Send via email or print workflows while capturing delivery actions for defensibility and operational visibility.- Claims business optimization. The integration closes the gap of manual and multi-task work that optimizes the business process from first draft through delivery and documentation, creating less friction, lower expenses and ability to scale cost-effectively.About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, enables every notice to meet compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com.About MajescoMajesco isn’t just riding the AI wave – we’re leading it for the P&C and L&AH insurance industry. Born in the cloud and built with an AI-native vision, we’ve reimagined the insurance core as a platform that lets insurers move faster, see farther, and operate smarter. As leaders in intelligent SaaS solutions, we’ve embedded AI and Agentic AI throughout our robust product portfolio of core, underwriting, loss control, distribution, and digital solutions so our customers can reimagine their business with real-time business insights, optimized operations, and enhanced business outcomes. Everything we build is designed to strip away complexity and let our clients focus on what matters: delivering exceptional products, experiences, and outcomes.In a world where change is constant, our native-cloud SaaS platform empowers insurers the agility to adapt to market and risk shifts quickly, reshape their operational cost structure, accelerate innovation readiness, and rethink how insurance can be done with the intelligence to stay ahead. With 1000+ implementations, we are the AI insurance leader that over 350 insurers, reinsurers, MGAs rely on to rethink how insurance can be done in today’s modern era of insurance. Break free from the past and build the future of insurance at www.majesco.com

