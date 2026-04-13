PlanProphet Announces Networkwide Agreement with Franchise Services

PlanProphet and Franchise Services announce a networkwide, multi-year agreement providing franchise locations across the system with access to a print industry CRM and growth automation platform.

Expansion equips franchisees with integrated CRM and automation workflows built to hyper-optimize daily operations and elevate the customer experience.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanProphet is pleased to announce today, long-time business partner, Franchise Services , franchisor of Sir Speedy, PIP, and Signal Graphics, a multi-year, networkwide agreement with PlanProphet, providing all locations across its system with access to the print industry’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) and automation platform.The agreement expands on a long-standing collaboration between Franchise Services and PlanProphet and the proven results achieved by franchisees who independently adopted the platform, improving day-to-day efficiency, strengthening customer relationships, and driving more consistent follow-through across teams. Based on that performance and franchisee feedback, Franchise Services is extending PlanProphet access networkwide so every center can take advantage of the CRM and custom marketing automation.The goal is simple: to help franchisees operate a faster and more organized front office, improve customer communication, deliver a more proactive service experience, and give teams clearer visibility and accountability across the opportunities they are managing every day.Consistent Front-of-House Execution Built for PrintPlanProphet helps standardize how teams manage accounts, follow up on opportunities, coordinate internally, and stay engaged with customers. It replaces manual tracking with structured workflows and automation, so sales follow-up, marketing outreach, and collections activity become consistent and repeatable, not dependent on memory or “when someone has time.”A key differentiator for Franchise Services is PlanProphet’s ability to integrate across multiple data sources, including a wide range of print MIS platforms and other essential operational data points used by printers. That connection is increasingly important as automation and AI accelerate across the industry: the more complete and connected the data, the more impactful and reliable the outcomes.PlanProphet is also becoming a more complete system of record for printers, bringing together customer activity, sales and marketing inputs, and operational and financial signals from multiple systems into one normalized environment that supports better decisions and stronger execution across the network.“Franchise Services is focused on empowering our franchisees with resources and tools that translate directly into sales and marketing actions, stronger follow-through, better visibility, and less friction for busy teams,” said David Robidoux, executive vice president & CMO of Franchise Services. PlanProphet has proven to be a powerful solution, delivering actionable insights that drive both immediate and long-term value. Expanding access ensures every center benefits from having our entire network on a unified customer relationship management platform.”A Technology Investment Grounded in Real-World OperationsFranchise Services evaluated solutions with a clear priority: tools that deliver measurable improvement while remaining practical across independently owned and operated businesses. PlanProphet was selected for its print-specific approach, ease of adoption, and ability to improve daily execution without adding administrative weight to front-office teams.“We are expanding the use of PlanProphet because it reinforces the fundamentals that help franchisees succeed,” said Kelly Kimberlin, vice president of business development of Franchise Services. “As automation and AI continue to shape the future of the industry, our brands and franchisees are also looking forward to taking advantage of the latest in AI offered by PlanProphet.”Supporting Long-Term Network GrowthBy making the platform available networkwide, Franchise Services is creating a shared foundation for customer engagement and operational alignment while allowing each franchise location to continue operating in the way that best serves its local market.“When a network like Franchise Services expands PlanProphet systemwide, it reflects trust, and our commitment is helping their centers grow and scale faster,” said Lemay Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of PlanProphet. “Our team has spent years working alongside printers, understanding how the industry evolves and where teams lose time. We’re proud to support Franchise Services by continuing to push automation, visibility, and productivity forward for their franchisees.About Franchise ServicesFranchise Services is a franchise management company that owns the brands Sir Speedy, PIP, and Signal Graphics, leading print, signs, and marketing services providers. The company also owns TeamLogic IT, a fast-growing technology franchise that provides managed IT services. Franchise Services has a 50-plus-year history of managing award-winning brands that support the small- to medium-sized business market. With more than 500 locations across all its brands, the company reported an outstanding year in 2025 and is on target to do the same in 2026.About PlanProphetPlanProphet is the print industry’s leading CRM and automation platform, integrating with MIS and other essential data points to automate sales, marketing, collections execution, and drive next-level front-of-house efficiency.

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