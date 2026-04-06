PlanProphet Launches 'Ink Runs Deep' Initiative to Support the Next Generation of Print

Ink Runs Deep celebrates the culture, craftsmanship, and future of the print industry by supporting students and emerging professionals through scholarship funding.

Limited-edition jacket initiative will fund print scholarship programs through PGSF and NPSOA while recognizing the people who keep the industry moving forward.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanProphet, a CRM and growth automation platform focused on the print industry, today announced the launch of the Ink Runs Deep initiative, a new effort designed to celebrate the culture of the print industry while supporting students and future professionals entering the field.The initiative will contribute 100% of net proceeds from the sale of a limited-edition varsity jacket to scholarship programs administered by the Foundation for Graphic Communication Education (formerly PGSF) and the National Print & Sign Owners Association (NPSOA) . Both organizations work to introduce students to careers in printing, graphics, and visual communications while supporting the education and training needed to succeed in the industry.For PlanProphet, the idea behind Ink Runs Deep reflects a reality that has defined the print industry for generations: its future depends on passing knowledge, standards, and craftsmanship from one generation to the next.As technology rapidly reshapes the industry, attracting and training new talent has become more important than ever. Through the Ink Runs Deep initiative, PlanProphet aims to help bring a new energy to the field by highlighting print as a modern, creative, and rewarding career path for younger generations while supporting the development of the professionals who will lead the industry forward.Recognizing the People Behind the IndustryTo mark that tradition, PlanProphet partnered with Golden Bear Sportswear, a heritage American manufacturer based in San Francisco known for producing varsity jackets since 1922.Together, they created a limited-edition varsity jacket handcrafted in the United States, priced at $850 each.Rather than a traditional promotional item, the jacket was designed as a quiet symbol of the people who work in print every day, owners, operators, estimators, sales teams, and production professionals who take pride in the work they deliver.“The print industry has always been built around people who care deeply about what they do and who take the time to help others learn it,” said Lemay Sanchez, CEO of PlanProphet. “Ink Runs Deep is our way of recognizing that community while contributing to programs that help students discover the opportunities this industry offers.”Supporting Education and OpportunityFunds raised through the initiative will support scholarship programs administered by both PGSF and NPSOA, two organizations dedicated to helping students build careers in the print and sign industries.“One of the biggest challenges our industry faces is helping students understand that print offers meaningful and long-term career opportunities,” said Jules Van Sant, Chair, The Foundation for Graphic Communications Education (PGSF). “Initiatives like Ink Runs Deep bring visibility to the industry while also supporting programs that connect students with training, education, and real pathways into print.”The initiative also supports the scholarship program administered by the National Print & Sign Owners Association, which provides financial assistance to members, employees, and their families pursuing studies connected to print and sign businesses.“The print industry and sign industries have always grown through mentorship and shared knowledge,” said Nathaniel Grant, Chair, National Print & Sign Owners Association. “Programs that support education help ensure that more people can enter the industry and continue building on that tradition.”Supporting the Future of PrintAs print businesses continue evolving through automation, digital workflows, and new technologies, the industry’s long-term strength will depend on the people entering it.Through Ink Runs Deep, PlanProphet hopes to contribute in a small but meaningful way by supporting the organizations helping introduce new talent to the field.To order the limited edition varsity jacket, visit www.planprophet.com/inkrunsdeep About Ink Runs DeepInk Runs Deep is an initiative created by PlanProphet to recognize the culture of the print industry while supporting students pursuing careers in print and visual communications. Through the sale of a limited-edition varsity jacket produced in collaboration with Golden Bear Sportswear, PlanProphet contributes 100% of net proceeds to scholarship programs administered by the Foundation for Graphic Communication Education (formerly PGSF) and the National Print & Sign Owners Association (NPSOA).About PlanProphetPlanProphet is the print industry’s leading CRM and growth automation platform, integrating with estimating systems and other operational tools to help printers streamline workflows, strengthen customer relationships, and improve front-of-the-house execution.

Ink Runs Deep

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