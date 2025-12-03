PlanProphet Appoints Christian Dickson as Chief Revenue Officer

Christian Dickson joins PlanProphet as CRO, bringing SaaS and AI expertise to accelerate growth for printers and sign shops worldwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanProphet , the print-focused CRM and Marketing Automation platform, today announced the appointment of Christian Dickson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).Christian brings a deep background in AI, workflow automation, and scaling SaaS platforms across multiple industries, including print. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing sales, marketing, and partnership teams, and served as a public evangelist for modernizing traditional industries. He is known for making complex ideas simple, aligning teams around strategy, and accelerating organizational momentum.At PlanProphet, Christian will lead revenue, partnerships, and channels; working closely with print and sign companies, franchisors, MIS partners, and industry leaders to modernize workflows and elevate business performance.“Christian is exactly the kind of leader you want when you’re scaling fast and changing an industry,” said Lemay Sanchez, Co-Founder and CEO of PlanProphet. “He understands AI, automation, and the realities of running a print or sign business. Just as important, he’s a relationship-driven leader who brings clarity, energy, and structure. Our customers, partners, and team will feel his impact quickly.”“I’m thrilled to join PlanProphet at such a pivotal moment,” said Christian Dickson, Chief Revenue Officer at PlanProphet. “This team is transforming how print and sign shops operate by combining data, automation, and real industry insight in a way nobody else is doing. I’m excited to help our customers grow faster, deepen our partnerships, and push the entire industry forward.”About PlanProphetPlanProphet is a CRM and marketing automation platform built specifically for print and sign companies. By connecting directly to leading MIS systems, PlanProphet centralizes customer and sales data to help shops:• Automate follow-ups and customer journeys• Identify and act on growth and upsell opportunities• Improve collections, sales performance, and forecasting• Deliver a more consistent and profitable customer experiencePlanProphet partners with independent shops, franchises, and industry vendors to modernize workflows and drive sustainable growth across the print and sign ecosystem.To learn more, visit www.planprophet.com

