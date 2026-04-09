Entrinsik Names Ferrilli as Implementation Partner for Enrole Platform Ahead of Workforce Pell Launch

Partnership expands Continuing Education and Workforce Development capacity as Pell Grant begins July 1

Institutions aren't just looking for software; they're looking for proven partners who can help them transform how CE and Workforce Development programs operate” — Brad Leupen, chief executive officer of Entrinsik

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik , developer of the Enrole online registration platform for Continuing Education and Workforce Development, today announced that Ferrilli , a technology services provider dedicated to higher education, has been named an official Enrole implementation partner.The partnership comes as institutions prepare for the launch of the federal Workforce Pell Grant program on July 1, 2026. Established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law in July 2025, Workforce Pell extends Pell Grant eligibility to short-term, workforce-aligned programs for the first time. The Pell Grant program is the largest federal source of need-based student aid, serving approximately 6 million students annually. Under the new provisions, qualifying programs must align with high-skill, high-wage or in-demand occupations as determined by state workforce boards, creating new compliance and data-reporting requirements for participating institutions.These federal investments arrive at a time when institutions are already experiencing a fundamental shift in who they serve and how. As AI and automation reshape the workforce, demand for reskilling, upskilling, and retooling programs has accelerated across industries and communities. Adult learners, career changers, and incumbent workers are driving enrollment growth in CE and Workforce Development programs, and large college systems in particular are looking for scalable infrastructure to manage that growth. Workforce Pell amplifies these trends by opening new funding pathways, but the underlying need for modern, purpose-built registration and enrollment systems has been building for years.For many colleges, meeting those requirements will mean upgrading how they manage noncredit programming. According to UPECA’s annual State of Continuing Education research, less than one-third of institutions reported that staff could easily access real-time enrollment data for their CE programs, and nearly half of respondents did not know their total continuing education enrollment numbers. The Enrole platform, paired with Ferrilli's implementation expertise, is designed to address those gaps."Becoming an Entrinsik Enrole services implementation partner is an exciting milestone that reflects our shared commitment to supporting colleges as they expand workforce development and continuing education opportunities," said Robert Ferrilli, president of Ferrilli. "With Workforce Pell creating new pathways for learners to access high value, career aligned programs, these implementations are critical to helping institutions scale noncredit offerings with confidence, compliance, and impact. By pairing Entrinsik's Enrole platform with Ferrilli's deep implementation expertise, we're empowering colleges to meet workforce demands while delivering meaningful outcomes for students, employers, and the communities they serve."Ferrilli brings nearly 25 years of higher education technology expertise to the partnership, with deep experience across Ellucian, Workday and other enterprise platforms. The company's track record in complex, mission-critical system deployments positions it to support the technical and functional requirements specific to CE and Workforce Development implementations."Our partnership with Ferrilli reflects where the market is headed. Institutions aren't just looking for software; they're looking for proven partners who can help them transform how CE and Workforce Development programs operate," said Brad Leupen, chief executive officer of Entrinsik. "Ferrilli's expertise, combined with Enrole, gives institutions exactly that. We're excited to formalize a relationship that's going to help a lot of colleges modernize critical operations."The partnership is effective immediately. Ferrilli is now available to support new and existing Enrole deployments.Representatives from both companies will be at Ellucian Live 2026 in Denver, April 19-22. Visit Entrinsik at booth 430 or Ferrilli at booth 530, or contact either company to learn more about modernizing Continuing Education and Workforce Development registration systems.###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness data and streamline operations. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Informer, its flagship BI platform, enables self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting within a secure, SOC 2–compliant framework. Enrole, Entrinsik's online registration and ecommerce platform, is purpose-built for continuing education, workforce development, and lifelong learning programs, helping institutions manage non-credit courses, streamline enrollment and payment processing, and enhance the learner experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients across industries including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Learn more at https://entrinsik.com About FerrilliFerrilli is a leading technology services provider exclusively dedicated to higher education. For nearly 25 years, Ferrilli has partnered with colleges and universities across the country to deliver strategic, innovative, and reliable IT solutions that empower institutional success.From ERP support and CRM integration to cloud services, cybersecurity, strategic technology partnerships, higher education advisory, and 24x7 helpdesk, Ferrilli offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of higher education. Ferrilli's team includes the most certified Ellucian experts in the industry, as well as specialists in Workday, Salesforce, Anthology, Slate and other platforms. They bring both functional and technical expertise to every engagement, helping institutions modernize operations, improve student experiences, and stay ahead of evolving challenges. Whether you're looking to optimize your current systems or navigate digital transformation, Ferrilli is your trusted partner in higher education IT.Learn more at https://www.ferrilli.com

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