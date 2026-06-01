Hurricane Season Serves as Reminder to Verify Contractor Licenses

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North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors cautions consumers against fraudulent and unlicensed contractor activity

Verifying that a contractor holds a valid North Carolina general contractors license is an important safeguard and can help homeowners avoid financial loss, incomplete work and other serious issues.” — Anna Baird Choi, Executive Director and General Counsel at the NCLBGC

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) is reminding consumers to verify contractor credentials before hiring for construction, repair, or home improvement projects. While hurricane season can increase the need for repairs, the Board cautions that unlicensed contractor activity and consumer scams can occur at any time of year.According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this year's hurricane season is expected to be below normal for the Atlantic basin. The outlook for the season predicts a 55% chance of a below-normal season. NOAA anticipates 8 to 14 named storms during the season, with 3 to 6 of them potentially developing into hurricanes. The hurricane season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th, with the peak season typically occurring between August and October.A quote from NOAA’s prediction states, “Although El Niño’s impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold,” said NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “That is why it’s essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes one storm to make for a very bad season.”The NCLBGC urges North Carolinians to exercise caution before signing a contract, making a payment or allowing work to begin. In North Carolina, any project quoted at $40,000 or more requires a valid North Carolina general contractor's license. Licensed general contractors have met state requirements, including examination, financial responsibility and continuing education standards.“Consumers should take steps to protect themselves before hiring anyone to perform construction or repair work, regardless of the project cost,” said Anna Baird Choi, Executive Director and General Counsel at the NCLBGC. “Verifying that a contractor holds a valid North Carolina general contractors license is an important safeguard and can help homeowners avoid financial loss, incomplete work and other serious issues.”The NCLBGC reminds North Carolinians of the following:• Any project quoted at $40,000 or more requires a valid NC general contractors license.• Projects less than $40,000 do not require a license. However, hiring a NC licensed general contractor may offer security in knowing that you have contracted with a general contractor who is authorized to perform work in NC. Ask for proof that the contractor is licensed. The NCLBGC does not recognize licenses issued by other states or countries. Citizens can verify if the contractor is properly licensed in North Carolina by 1) searching on the NCLBGC’s website at www.nclbgc.org ; 2) calling the NCLBGC at (919)-571-4183.• Be wary of door-to-door repair solicitations or people who demand deposits or payments in cash.• Contact your insurance company for guidance before beginning any work. Do not make a large deposit or upfront payment in full. Require a written contract that details the work to be done, materials to be used, a payment schedule that is based on completion of work and a timeline for work to be completed. A licensed general contractor is required to list their license number on all contracts.• Do not make payments before work specified on the payment schedule is completed.• Do not make payments for any work not specified in the contract unless it has been submitted and approved in writing by you before the additional work begins.• Request a Certificate of Insurance from the contractor and verify it is valid by contacting the party who issued it.• Before making final payment, evaluate the completed work and require the contractor to confirm that all subcontractors and suppliers have been paid to eliminate potential liens on your property.• Contact the local building inspections and permitting office to determine if permits are required to assure building code compliance. If permits are required, confirm with the permit office that the contractor has acquired them before construction begins.• Contact local law enforcement if you suspect you are being scammed by a contractor.• Contact the NC Attorney General’s office if you suspect you are being price gouged by the contractor at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/ or call toll free within North Carolina at (877)-5-NO-SCAM or (877)-566-7226.The NCLBGC is the state agency that issues licenses to approximately 30,000 licensed general contractors in North Carolina. Additional information is available at nclbgc.org or by calling or (919) 571-4183.Note to Media: Anna Baird Choi is available for on-camera or phone interviews related to this topic.

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