IR Centers® and Orange County Urology Associates Partner to Launch Advanced IR Program

Partnership brings advanced embolization therapies and outpatient IR care to Orange County, with center opening planned for 2026.

Orange County Urology Associates is very happy with their partnership with IR Centers® and looks forward to opening their center in 2026. ” — Caroline Yacoub, MHA, COO

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® and Prostate Centers USA® are pleased to announce a new partnership with Orange County Urology Associates, a leading urology practice in Southern California, to develop and launch an advanced outpatient interventional radiology (IR) program. This collaboration represents a significant expansion of minimally invasive treatment options for patients across Orange County and further strengthens IR Centers’ growing national footprint in urology-integrated outpatient care.

Orange County Urology Associates is recognized for delivering comprehensive, patient-centered urologic care, with a strong emphasis on clinical excellence and innovation. The integration of interventional radiology into its care model will enhance the practice’s ability to offer cutting-edge, minimally invasive therapies within a streamlined outpatient setting.

The IR Centers program will introduce advanced embolization therapies and image-guided procedures as alternatives to traditional surgery for conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic pelvic pain, hemorrhoidal disease, and musculoskeletal conditions. Patients will benefit from coordinated care pathways that integrate diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up within a single physician-led environment.

Caroline Yacoub, MHA, Chief Operating Officer of Orange County Urology Associates, commented on the partnership:

“Orange County Urology Associates is very happy with their partnership with IR Centers®. Our contracting was easily explained and negotiated well, architectural and construction discussions were fruitful and informative, and our implementation thus far has been extremely well structured with a professional team. The process has been very pleasant for my entire team. We can't wait for our center to open in 2026.”

Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers® and Founder of Prostate Centers USA®, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration:

“Our partnership with Orange County Urology Associates reflects our commitment to expanding access to advanced, minimally invasive therapies within leading specialty practices. Together, we are building a model of integrated, high-quality outpatient care.”

The partnership combines Orange County Urology Associates’ strong regional presence and clinical expertise with IR Centers’ national infrastructure in program development, clinical standardization, and operational execution. IR Centers’ platform includes advanced procedural protocols, radiation safety optimization, outcomes tracking, and a national quality framework designed to ensure consistency and excellence across its growing network.

As part of the implementation, both organizations will focus on accreditation and licensing, physician expertise, staff education, and engagement initiatives to support a successful center launch, anticipated in 2026. The program is expected to significantly improve access to minimally invasive therapies for patients across Southern California while enhancing efficiency and continuity of care.

Together, IR Centers® and Orange County Urology Associates are advancing a shared vision of delivering innovative, patient-centered, minimally invasive care—grounded in safety, precision, and clinical excellence.

About Orange County Urology Associates

Orange County Urology Associates is a leading urology practice in Southern California, providing comprehensive, patient-centered care across a wide range of urologic conditions. With a team of experienced physicians and advanced clinical capabilities, the practice is committed to delivering innovative treatments and improving patient outcomes through personalized care. Learn more at https://www.orangecountyurology.com/

About IR Centers® / Prostate Centers USA®

IR Centers® is the nation’s only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers®—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit http://www.ircenters.com

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