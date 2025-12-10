IR Centers® and Virginia Urology Launch Advanced Outpatient Interventional Radiology Program in Richmond

IR Centers® joins Virginia Urology to expand access to advanced embolization therapies and minimally invasive outpatient care across Central Virginia.

Our partnership with Virginia Urology strengthens access to advanced, minimally invasive care and expands our mission to deliver innovative, high-quality IR services across the country.” — Sandeep Bagla, M.D., CEO, IR Centers®

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® and Prostate Centers USA® are pleased to announce the official launch of a new advanced outpatient interventional radiology program in collaboration with Virginia Urology, one of the nation’s most respected independent urology practices and a cornerstone of specialty care throughout Central Virginia. This partnership represents a major step forward in expanding access to innovative, minimally invasive therapies across the Richmond metropolitan region and builds upon IR Centers’ rapidly growing national presence in urology-integrated outpatient interventional radiology.

Virginia Urology has a legacy spanning more than 75 years, offering the region comprehensive expertise across urologic oncology, men’s health, female pelvic medicine, stone disease, reconstructive surgery, advanced diagnostics, and robotic interventions. As one of the largest and most established urology groups in the country, Virginia Urology has long been recognized for its commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care driven by a multidisciplinary philosophy. The integration of an advanced interventional radiology program into its service line marks an important next chapter in expanding clinical capability, strengthening access, and modernizing treatment pathways for patients across Central Virginia.

The new IR Centers program brings cutting-edge embolization therapies, advanced imaging protocols, and standardized national clinical pathways directly to Virginia Urology patients. These minimally invasive procedures—many of which were refined or pioneered by IR Centers’ leadership team—offer alternatives to surgery for conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic pelvic pain, hemorrhoidal disease, musculoskeletal pain syndromes, and certain vascular disorders. Patients who previously relied on referral networks or tertiary centers for these therapies will now benefit from integrated access within the Virginia Urology continuum of care, allowing for coordinated diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up in a streamlined outpatient environment.

Reflecting on the partnership, Leigh Sewell, Chief Executive Officer of Virginia Urology, emphasized the significance of expanding the practice’s capabilities to include a nationally recognized outpatient interventional radiology program. Sewell shared that Virginia Urology’s mission has always centered on providing individualized, compassionate, high-quality care, and partnering with IR Centers is a natural extension of that commitment. She explained that “bringing advanced, minimally invasive therapies directly into our practice strengthens our ability to meet patient needs, enhances regional access, and reflects our dedication to innovation and comprehensive care.” Sewell noted that the program aligns with Virginia Urology’s long-standing values and will have a positive impact on the communities the practice serves.

The launch of this program further reinforces IR Centers’ position as the nation’s leading outpatient interventional radiology platform supporting urology practices. The organization’s expertise in large-scale integration, clinical standardization, and rapid deployment has enabled efficient, high-precision onboarding across multiple states. IR Centers’ national quality program—the largest embolization outcomes registry in the United States—provides continuous oversight, real-time data analysis, radiation safety optimization, and benchmarking across its expanding network of centers. By introducing this framework into Virginia Urology, the organizations are jointly establishing one of the most advanced IR–urology integrations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers and Founder of Prostate Centers USA, highlighted the importance of this collaboration in strengthening regional access and national innovation. He explained that “Virginia Urology’s legacy, leadership, and dedication to patient-centered excellence make this partnership a meaningful expansion of our mission. Together, we are bringing advanced embolization therapies, standardized IR–urology pathways, and a national quality infrastructure to Central Virginia, creating a model of minimally invasive, data-driven care that reflects the future of specialty medicine.” Bagla emphasized that Richmond is a strategic addition to IR Centers’ growing national footprint and will play an important role in expanding access to minimally invasive options for patients across the region.

The partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations: Virginia Urology’s unmatched regional presence, breadth of clinical expertise, and patient trust, combined with IR Centers’ innovation in procedural standardization, radiation optimization, outcomes tracking, and clinical integration. Through this collaboration, patients will experience improved access to minimally invasive therapies, enhanced continuity of care, reduced wait times, and more streamlined transitions across diagnostic and therapeutic pathways.

As the program launches, IR Centers and Virginia Urology will focus on expanding patient education, care navigation, and coordinated treatment planning across their respective clinical teams. The addition of interventional radiology within the practice environment strengthens Virginia Urology’s position as a national leader in specialty care and affirms IR Centers’ commitment to redefining outpatient medicine through innovation, multidisciplinary integration, and patient-centered excellence.

Together, IR Centers® and Virginia Urology look forward to delivering best-in-class, minimally invasive care to patients across Central Virginia—care grounded in safety, precision, innovation, and a shared vision for elevating the future of urologic medicine.

About Virginia Urology

Virginia Urology (VU) is one of the nation’s premier independent urology practices, providing individualized, compassionate, and high-quality urologic care to the Greater Richmond community since 1929. With more than 60 providers—including urologists, urogynecologists, pelvic floor specialists, anesthesiologists, pathologists, radiation oncologists, physical therapists, and radiologists—Virginia Urology offers comprehensive expertise across nearly every urologic discipline. Operating from seven locations across Central Virginia and supported by an accredited ambulatory surgery center and onsite advanced imaging (MRI, CT, and PET), VU delivers state-of-the-art diagnostics and treatment in accessible, patient-centered settings. Virginia Urology is also committed to education and regularly leads continuing medical education programs while training residents from the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System. Learn more at www.uro.com

About IR Centers® / Prostate Centers USA®

IR Centers® is the nation’s only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers™—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com

Legal Disclaimer:

