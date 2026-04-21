IR Centers® and New Jersey Urology Partner to Launch Multiple Advanced IR Centers in 2026

Partnership will bring multiple outpatient IR centers and advanced embolization therapies to patients across New Jersey in 2026.

This partnership expands access to minimally invasive outpatient care across New Jersey while maintaining clinical excellence and coordinated care.” — Gordon Brown, DO, FACOS, President of NJ Urology

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® and Prostate Centers USA® are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with New Jersey Urology, part of U.S. Urology Partners, to develop and launch multiple advanced outpatient interventional radiology (IR) centers across New Jersey, with openings planned throughout 2026.

This multi-site expansion represents a significant advancement in access to minimally invasive, image-guided therapies for patients across the region. By integrating interventional radiology directly into one of the nation’s leading urology platforms, the partnership establishes a scalable, high-quality model for delivering coordinated outpatient care.

For decades, New Jersey Urology has been recognized for its leadership across the region, providing high-quality, compassionate care through more than 20 locations across the state, supported by robust clinical research capabilities and a network that spans New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania. The practice’s depth of experience—across more than 50 specialties and subspecialties—combined with its commitment to innovation, positions it among the top urology practices nationwide.

Through this partnership, New Jersey Urology will further expand its ability to deliver advanced, minimally invasive therapies in a seamless outpatient setting. Gordon Brown, DO, FACOS, President of NJ Urology, U.S. Urology Partners and Co-Director of Research, emphasized the impact of this evolution, noting that the collaboration “represents a significant step forward in expanding access to high-quality, minimally invasive care across New Jersey,” while allowing the organization to “bring advanced outpatient procedures closer to our patients while maintaining the clinical excellence and coordinated care that define New Jersey Urology.”

The new IR Centers will provide advanced embolization therapies and image-guided procedures as alternatives to traditional surgery for conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic pelvic pain, hemorrhoidal disease, and musculoskeletal conditions. Patients will benefit from improved access, reduced reliance on hospital-based care, and integrated treatment pathways that streamline care from diagnosis through follow-up.

From a clinical and innovation perspective, the collaboration enables the implementation of highly standardized, data-driven interventional radiology pathways at scale. Dr. Alex Pavidapha, Chief Medical Officer – Innovation and Development at IR Centers®, highlighted that the partnership allows both organizations to “implement highly standardized, data-driven interventional radiology pathways within one of the leading urology practices in the country,” adding that aligning advanced therapies with structured clinical algorithms will “deliver more consistent outcomes and elevate the quality of care across the region.”

Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers® and Co-Founder of Prostate Centers USA®, noted that the partnership reflects a broader strategic initiative to expand access to minimally invasive care nationwide. He emphasized that New Jersey Urology’s scale, reputation, and commitment to innovation make it an ideal partner to deploy IR Centers’ national platform for clinical standardization, operational efficiency, and outcomes-driven care.

The collaboration combines New Jersey Urology’s extensive regional footprint and clinical expertise with IR Centers’ infrastructure in program development, procedural standardization, radiation safety optimization, and real-time outcomes tracking. As the centers are developed, both organizations will focus on physician training, staff education, and patient engagement to ensure successful implementation and long-term scalability.

U.S. Urology Partners supports this growth through its comprehensive practice management platform, enabling affiliated groups like New Jersey Urology to maintain their local identity while benefiting from national scale, shared resources, and operational expertise. With a network spanning more than 70 locations across multiple states, U.S. Urology Partners continues to play a key role in advancing innovation and access within community-based urology practices.

Together, IR Centers® and New Jersey Urology are advancing a shared vision of delivering innovative, patient-centered outpatient care—grounded in precision, accessibility, and measurable clinical outcomes.

About New Jersey Urology

For decades, New Jersey Urology has been recognized as a leader in the region, delivering high-quality, compassionate care through more than 20 convenient locations across the state, supported by robust clinical research capabilities. Utilizing the latest technology, its experienced team treats the full spectrum of urologic conditions and cancers for men, women, and children. Ranked among the top practices nationwide, New Jersey Urology’s board-certified physicians and surgeons offer expertise across more than 50 specialties and subspecialties. This depth of experience, combined with access to advanced medical technologies, enables the organization to deliver care that sets the standard for quality across the region. Its clinical network spans Atlantic, Bucks (PA), Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Somerset counties. To learn more, visit www.njurology.com

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About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners provides a comprehensive suite of practice management services to its affiliated community-based urology practices, enabling them to maintain the local brand identity and legacy they have built over decades. The organization currently supports six affiliated groups across a network of more than 70 locations in Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Through this platform, U.S. Urology Partners enhances operational efficiency, supports clinical innovation, and expands access to high-quality urologic care. For more information, visit www.us-uro.com

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About IR Centers® / Prostate Centers USA®

IR Centers® is the nation’s only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers®—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit http://www.ircenters.com

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