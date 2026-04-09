Bravida Medical Launches Bravida Academy

A CE Accredited Webinar Series and Central Hub for Clinical Education and Resources

Bravida Academy reflects our commitment to empowering clinicians with actionable insights and reliable evidence” — Gina Gilbert, Chief Clinical Officer

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravida Medical is proud to announce the launch of Bravida Academy , a dedicated section of Bravida Medical’s website designed to provide healthcare professionals with easy access to CE accredited topics and high-quality educational and product training resources. Bravida Academy features a wide range of content, including on-demand webinars, clinical evidence, instructional videos, and more, all aimed at supporting improved patient outcomes and advancing clinical knowledge.“Bravida Academy reflects our commitment to empowering clinicians with actionable insights and reliable evidence,” said Gina Gilbert, Chief Clinical Officer of Bravida Medical. “By centralizing our educational content in one place, we make it easier for healthcare professionals to stay informed about the latest advancements in wound care, infection prevention, and securement solutions.”The Academy offers a variety of interactive learning opportunities, enabling users to explore best practices, review clinical studies, and engage with expert-led webinars at their convenience. This resource is part of Bravida Medical’s ongoing mission to combine innovation, education, and clinical expertise in one accessible platform.Bravida Academy is available now at www.bravidaacademy.com . Healthcare professionals are encouraged to explore the site, access valuable educational materials, and stay up to date on Bravida Medical’s clinical innovations. Latest webinars include Acute Wound Care Early Intervention Strategies presented by Cheryl Carver, LPN, WCC, CWCA, FACCWS, MAPWCA, CDME and Playing the Best Offense in Wound Care Product Selection presented by Patty Larsen, PT, MSPT, CWS, OMS, WCC.**Program content approved for 1.0 contact hour for Registered Nurses. Terri Goodman & Associates is an approved provider (CEP16550) by the California Board of Registered Nursing.About Bravida MedicalBravida Medical develops and delivers innovative solutions across wound care, surgical, vascular, and acute care markets. Its securement and stabilization products, including CathGrip, FreeDerm, and BioPlus™, are trusted by clinicians nationwide to protect skin integrity, enhance patient safety, and improve outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bravidamedical.com

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