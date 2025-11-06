Argentum Medical, a Bravida Medical Company, Marks Major Milestones in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Silverlon Burn Wrap Dressing

First overseas manufacturing plant officially opened, Leadership showcased at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum and MOU signed with NUPCO

FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argentum Medical, a Bravida Medical company, a global pioneer in advanced burn and wound-care solutions and manufacturer of Silverlon antimicrobial silver-plated dressings, announced two landmark achievements showcasing its long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and U.S.-Saudi economic cooperation. The announcement was made last month at the close of this year’s Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.Argentum Medical Receives Gold “Saudi Made” CertificationOn October 30, 2025, Argentum Medical received “gold tier” certification from the “Made in Saudi” Program, reflecting the highest level of local content achievement. This milestone follows the opening of Argentum’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province – the company’s first facility outside of the United States – now producing Silverlondressings and other advanced wound-care products for the Saudi market and for export.Silverlondressings are the only antimicrobial device to earn U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and three FDA clearances specifically for injuries caused by nuclear detonations and chemical attacks. It is the U.S. Army’s “Standard of Care” for burn and blast injuries, field-tested in multiple combat theaters and stockpiled at bases globally for use in the event of chemical or nuclear attack.“This is a pivotal milestone in our global expansion, as we make Saudi Arabia a hub for our international manufacturing and export,” states Raul Brizuela, President & CEO of Argentum Medical. “We signed our first MOU with the Ministry of Investment in October 2023. By January 2025, we had a local manufacturing facility established, equipment installed, and ‘Made in Saudi’ product coming off the line.”Brizuela’s partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Health was also highlighted during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in a feature showcased by the Ministry itself. The video can be viewed here: Bravida Medical CEO Raul Brizuela Featured by the Saudi Ministry of Health During Global Health Exhibition 2025.“This remarkable shared success would not have been possible without the support of the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry, Local Content & Government Procurement Authority, SFDA, NUPCO, MODON and many other great partners across the ecosystem.”Participation in Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum & MOU with NUPCOAt the invitation of the Saudi Ministry of Investment, CEO Raul Brizuela represented Argentum Medical at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, where he signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the NUPCO CEO Eng. Fahad Al-Shebel valued up to USD $250 Million. The agreement strengthens national supply chains, advances “Made in Saudi” manufacturing, and establishes joint initiatives in clinical research, CBRNE readiness and burn care innovation.About Argentum Medical, a Bravida Medical CompanyHeadquartered in the USA, with a manufacturing and distribution center in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Bravida Medical is a global leader in infection prevention, skin protection and urinary management solutions. Bravida continues to push the boundaries of care standards by offering products that reduce infection rates, increase comfort and reliability and significantly improve the quality of life for patients.###

