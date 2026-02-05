Bravida Medical Expands IV/Catheter Dressing Line in Europe with IVCD-MINI, IVCD 15-85, and DPD-20-12

With MDR certification secured and our expanded IV/CD portfolio now available in Europe, we are taking another important step in making these solutions accessible to more hospitals and more patients.” — Raul Brizuela, CEO

GENEVA, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bravida Medical has announced the European launch of its expanded IV and catheter dressing portfolio, introducing the IVCD-MINI, IVCD 15-85, and DPD-20-12. This expansion follows Bravida Medical’s successful achievement of European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification last year under Argentum Medical, a Bravida Medical company - an accomplishment that positions the organization to broaden access to its technologies across Europe.Joining an existing IV and catheter dressing portfolio, the expanded sizes provide clinicians with additional options designed to support antimicrobial activity and infection-prevention practices in vascular access management. Built on Bravida Medical’s experience in advanced wound care and securement solutions, the portfolio is designed to help maintain site integrity, support clinical protocols and support clinical workflows for healthcare providers.“For years, our teams have focused on expanding our silver-plated antimicrobial dressing technologies to meet the growing needs of clinicians worldwide,” said Raul Brizuela, CEO of Bravida Medical. “With MDR certification secured and our expanded IV/CD portfolio now available in Europe, we are taking another important step in making these solutions accessible to more hospitals and more patients.”The European launch includes three new configurations engineered for diverse vascular access and specialty application needs. SilverlonIV/Catheter Dressings are professional use wound dressings indicated for the local management of vascular access sites (including IV catheters, central venous lines, arterial catheters, and dialysis catheters), drainage tube access sites, epidural catheter access sites, and infected wounds. Each dressing features Silverlon’s silver-plated advanced antimicrobial technology, designed to provide continuous antimicrobial protection while maintaining a moist wound environment.Advancing Access to Infection-Prevention Technologies in EuropeThe introduction of the expanded IV/CD line aligns with Bravida Medical’s broader strategy to grow its presence in European markets following MDR certification. With more stringent clinical, surveillance, and quality standards under MDR, the certification underscores years of investment in research, regulatory compliance, and product innovation.Bravida Medical’s securement and advanced dressing portfolio - spanning surgical, vascular access, chronic wounds, urinary management, and burn care - is increasingly being adopted by healthcare facilities seeking evidence-supported solutions that help support patient safety and improve care delivery.For more information about Bravida Medical’s IVCD portfolio or MDR-certified products, please visit BravidaMedical.com.About Bravida MedicalBravida Medical (formerly Argentum Medical) pioneered the use of silver-plated nylon technology in advanced wound care. Its portfolio includes Silverlonantimicrobial dressings, CathGripsecurement devices, and Men’s Liberty™ urinary management solutions, used worldwide across civilian, military, surgical, vascular access, and chronic wound settings. With MDR certification achieved for its Class III technologies, Bravida Medical continues expanding global access to its securement and infection-prevention solutions while remaining committed to improving patient outcomes.

