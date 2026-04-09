Acrow Delivers Permanent Replacement for Structurally Deficient Wooden Bridge in Idaho

Acrow Permanent Bridge in Golden, Idaho Acrow logo

Project team earns highest honors in the 2025 ITD/AGC Excellence in Construction Partnering Awards

Acrow’s modular bridge solutions offer a fast, safe, and economical way to restore vital infrastructure.” — Russ Parisi, Vice President North America, Acrow

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced a modular steel bridge it designed and supplied was installed in rural North Central Idaho to replace a wooden structure that had been closed after inspection. In recognition of the collaborative work achieved during the rapid development and deployment of the project, Debco Construction, Idaho County, the Idaho Transportation Department (IDT) Bridge Section, and project partners including Acrow, received a Top Gold Award for the Buckhorn Creek Road Bridge Replacement in the 2025 ITD/AGC Excellence in Construction Partnering Awards. The annual awards program is sponsored by IDT and the Idaho Associated General Contractors (AGC).Located near the small town of Golden in Idaho County, the Buckhorn Bridge provides access from Highway 14 for residents across the South Fork Clearwater River. During a June 2025 inspection, IDT identified significant structural issues, including wood rot, rendering the structure at risk of collapse. The bridge was closed immediately to most traffic, although temporary supports were installed so residents and construction crews could safely use the structure on a limited short-term basis. After an evaluation of the options available, it was determined Acrow’s cost-effective modular steel solution was the most optimal permanent replacement for the old bridge. In addition to offering durability and safety over a long service life, the rapidly installed panel bridge would restore access for impacted residents in the shortest length of time.Once components for the bridge were delivered to Debco, the existing wooden structure was removed, then the new bridge assembled and installed with a cantilever launch.Acrow’s single lane bridge is 170 feet (51.82m) in length and 13.78 feet (4.2m) wide with a plain steel deck designed to accept a 4” asphalt overlay. It was designed to AASHTO HL-93 load specification. An Acrow field service representative provided on-site technical guidance on site preparation, assembly and launch. Following completion of ancillary works, the bridge was opened to traffic in mid-January 2026.“Acrow’s durable modular bridges are ideal for permanent, temporary and emergency projects,” said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow’s Director of National Sales and Military Business Development. “When challenged with an emergency project such as this, Acrow offers project owners and contractors immediate delivery from numerous locations throughout North America, and an on-site technician to ensure project success.”Added Russ Parisi, Vice President North America, “Acrow’s modular bridge solutions offer a fast, safe, and economical way to restore vital infrastructure. Built from high-strength, high-quality steel, Acrow bridges are engineered for durability and long-term performance—with only minimal maintenance requirements—making them an ideal choice for permanent projects such as this.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com ###

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