Er-Kim Leads Pharma & Cosmetics Sector; Places #6 Overall in Bulgaria’s Premier Business Ranking

Capital’s Cheetah ranking recognizes the rapidly growing and most resilient SMEs in Bulgaria’s economy

Ranking #1 in our sector and top 10 nationally is a testament to our team’s dedication to bringing life-changing treatments to Bulgaria and all of Central & Eastern Europe.” — Cem Zorlular

SOPHIA, SOPHIA, BULGARIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Er-Kim , an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies in the EMEA region, is proud to announce its top-tier placement in the latest Cheetah ranking by Capital , Bulgaria’s premier business news outlet. The Cheetah ranking identifies the fastest-growing and most resilient companies in the region. Tracking the growth dynamics of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the report placed Er-Kim first in the Pharmacy and Cosmetics sector and an impressive sixth in the overall national ranking of the top 100 companies in Bulgaria.This recognition highlights Er-Kim’s rapid expansion and its pivotal role during a critical period for the Bulgarian healthcare system. While many global pharmaceutical entities are scaling back their physical presence in the country due to pricing regulations and market size, Er-Kim has doubled down on its commitment to the region. The company has distinguished itself as the partner of choice for biotechs looking to enter Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) by bridging the gap between global biotech innovation and patient access.Cem Zorlular, Chief Executive Officer of Er-Kim, said, “Securing the top spot in our sector and ranking among the top ten companies nationally is a testament to our team’s dedication to bringing life-changing treatments not just to Bulgaria, but to all of Central & Eastern Europe. In an era where domestic markets face mounting pricing and regulatory pressures, our Day 1 global strategy ensures that Bulgarian patients have immediate access to the same medical breakthroughs available in the US and Western Europe.”Er-Kim’s growth in Bulgaria is driven by a robust portfolio of strategic partnerships with global leaders. By navigating complex regulatory environments and establishing a sophisticated local infrastructure, Er-Kim ensures critical treatments in oncology, rare diseases, and specialty care reach patients worldwide.The Capital Cheetah report is highly regarded as a definitive barometer of business health in Bulgaria, focusing on companies that demonstrate sustainable revenue growth over two consecutive years and meet strict private ownership and financial transparency criteria.About Er-KimEstablished in 1981, Er-Kim stands at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, setting new commercialization and patient access standards. Through strategic partnerships with over 40 global leaders, Er-Kim distributes more than 68 products to 50+ countries, revolutionizing patient care in international markets by solving complex distribution challenges. Er-Kim has a dedicated team of over 400 professionals worldwide and revenues exceeding EUR 390M. For more information, please visit www.er-kim.com

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