Acrow Supplies Permanent Replacement to Reconnect Foothills Recreational Trail in Pierce County, Washington

Acrow Permanent Trail Bridge in Pierce County, WA Acrow logo

Modular steel solution restores vital link in a 24-mile trail closed for nearly two years

Reconnecting the route with an Acrow modular steel bridge provides a strong, permanent structure that is essential for community access and recreation.” — Russ Parisi, Vice President North America, Acrow

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce it has supplied a modular steel bridge to restore full-route access of the Foothills National Recreation Trail Southeast of Tacoma, Washington. The popular trail is used by commuters as well as recreational walkers, cyclists, skaters and equestrians.The old timber Spiketon Ditch Bridge that Acrow’s structure replaced was closed in November 2023 after an inspection found severe structural deficiencies. The closure interrupted continuous access of the 24-mile trail, and a stronger, more durable, longer-lasting solution was sought. At the same time, the relatively remote location, site constraints and environmental permitting requirements limited the construction methods available. Design engineer AHBL was brought in, and ultimately, a modular steel bridge from Acrow was selected as the best option for the project.Sold to Pierce County Parks Department and provided to project contractor Ceccanti, Inc., the new permanent Acrow bridge is 160 feet (48.77m) long and 12 feet (3.67m) wide. Designed to AASHTO HS15 loading, it has an asphalt overlay deck fitted with camber panels and Acrow handrails and was installed using the cantilever launch method to roll it into place.“We are extremely proud to have been a part of this important project,” said Deon Lourens, Acrow’s Business Development Manager in the Pacific States. “The choice to partner with Acrow for its deep engineering expertise and experienced on-site technicians helped ensure a safe and successful project to benefit area residents and visitors.”“For almost two years, users of this well-loved trail dealt with interrupted trail access because of the closing of the vital link,” said Russ Parisi, VP North America. “Reconnecting the route with an Acrow modular steel bridge provides a strong, permanent structure that is essential for community access and recreation.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

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