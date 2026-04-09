Longevity and Mortality Investor Releases April 2026 Issue

Latest issue explores term conversion rulings, mortality assumptions, UK life settlement potential, and EU insurance regulation.

This issue takes a particularly close look at mortality-related developments and their implications for investors, insurers and pension stakeholders.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity and Mortality Investor has released its April 2026 issue, featuring analysis of key developments across the life settlement, longevity risk, mortality, and pension markets.

The latest edition examines several major questions currently shaping the sector.

How will two recent litigation cases concerning term life insurance policy conversions influence the life settlement market? In the article Life Settlement Market Faces Contrasting Views on Term Life Policy Conversions, Greg Winterton explores the implications of the differing rulings and speaks with Bryan Nicholson, Executive Director at LISA, and Rob Haynie, Managing Director at Life Insurance Settlements and current LISA Chair, about the significance of the cases for the market.

What is driving the continued strength of the US pension risk transfer market, and why are buy-in transactions gaining momentum? In Emergence of Buy-In Deals Supports Third Biggest Year on Record for US Pension Risk Transfer Market, Greg Winterton gathers perspectives from Alex Gagnon, Vice President and Head of Distribution at Banner Life, and Keith Golembiewski, Assistant Vice President and Head of LIMRA Annuity Research, on the latest trends in the space.

How should market participants think about the potential impact of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests on mortality assumptions? In Pricing in the Unknown: Why Mortality Models Aren’t Ready for MCED Tests Just Yet, Mark McCord speaks with Dr. Steven Rigatti, Founder of Rigatti Risk Analytics, about whether current evidence is sufficient to warrant changes in actuarial thinking.

The April issue also examines the latest update to the Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI) model, which is expected to increase defined benefit pension scheme liabilities by around 0.5% for schemes that adopt the new version in place of last year’s. In Business As Usual in UK Pension Risk Transfer Market Amidst Record Low Mortality in England and Wales, Greg Winterton speaks with Alan Greenlees, Professional Trustee at ZEDRA, and Stephen Caine, Head of Mortality, and Gemma Millington, Senior Pensions Risk Transfer Director, both at WTW, about the likely implications for the de-risking market.

The issue also explores recent advances in understanding Alzheimer’s disease and what they may mean for actuarial assumptions in the future. In Better Understanding of Alzheimer’s is Improving Lives if Not Actuarial Assumptions – Yet, Mark McCord speaks with Richard Russell, Vice President, Biometric Research, Global R&D at RGA, about how actuaries are interpreting the current state of play.

In addition, the issue reviews regulatory developments in Europe following a new consultation paper from the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) concerning private equity ownership of insurers. In EIOPA Sets Out Views on Private Equity Ownership of Life Insurers in New Consultation Paper, Greg Winterton speaks with Luca Tres, Head of Strategic Risk and Capital Life Solutions, EMEA at Guy Carpenter, about the themes emerging from the document.

“This issue explores how changing mortality assumptions, legal rulings and regulation are shaping the longevity and mortality markets,” said Chris Wells, Managing Editor.

Further coverage in the issue includes a guest article by Liam Bodemeaid, Founder & Principal Actuarial Consultant at Paragon Longevity Analytics, examining the limitations of the constant mortality multiplier as the dominant approach to modelling impaired mortality in life settlements and proposing an alternative framework for future growth.

The issue also features this month’s Q&A with Brandon Marz, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LifeRoc Capital, discussing origination trends in the life settlement secondary market among attorneys, CPAs, and financial planners.

Finally, the April issue explores whether the UK secondary life insurance market may be poised for renewed activity. In Is the Secondary Life Insurance Market in the UK Set To Re-Emerge?, Greg Winterton speaks with Devam Sukhija, CEO and Founder of Pembridge Life, about why a different approach may be needed to help stimulate market development.

Readers can also access links to recently published articles as part of Longevity and Mortality Investor’s ongoing coverage of the sector.

Looking ahead, the agenda for the upcoming Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference, taking place on 19 May in London, is now available online. Interested attendees are encouraged to visit https://lmiconference.com/ to view the agenda and register.

Longevity and Mortality Investor also shares updates and links to magazine articles and event announcements via its social media channels on LinkedIn and X.

The next issue update will be published later this month.

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