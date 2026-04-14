3DR Labs and Combinostics Streamline Neuroradiology Workflows with AI-Powered Brain Quantification

3DR Labs x Combinostics

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DRLabs, a leader in advanced medical imaging and intelligent workflow automation, today announced a strategic collaboration with Combinostics to integrate its FDA-cleared cMRI, cDSI, cPET and cDAT software into 3DR’s AI Labs platform. This integration brings automated, normative-based brain quantification to MR, PET and SPECT imaging workflows, providing clinicians with objective imaging biomarkers to support the diagnosis and longitudinal monitoring of neurodegenerative diseases.By combining metabolic and functional insights from cPET and cDAT with structural volumetric analysis from cNeurocMRI, 3DR Labs now offers a more comprehensive neuroimaging pathway for evaluating complex neurological conditions, including dementia and multiple sclerosis (MS). This partnership allows radiologists and neurologists to access advanced brain quantification tools directly within their existing imaging workflows.Key clinical benefits include:• Precision Monitoring: cMRI’s Automated quantification enables clinicians to detect and track subtle or “silent” disease progression in conditions such as MS and dementia by comparing patient scans against validated normative databases.• Differential Diagnosis: cDSI (Disease State Index) is a clinical decision support system that aggregates imaging data and compares it to reference populations to support objective assessment of neurodegenerative disease likelihood and progression.• Earlier Intervention: cPET (Amyloid and FDG) detects Amyloid burden and metabolic abnormalities before structural atrophy becomes visible on MRI, supporting earlier clinical decision-making.“Advanced neuroimaging is entering a new era where quantitative data is becoming essential for clinical decision-making,” said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs. “By integrating Combinostics’ cMRI, cPET and cDAT technologies into 3DR’s AI Labs ecosystem, we are enabling health systems to access clinically meaningful brain quantification within their existing imaging workflows, without adding complexity for radiologists.”The collaboration addresses a growing demand among radiologists and neurologists for standardized, reproducible brain measurements that support earlier diagnosis, track disease progression, and inform treatment planning. The algorithms are validated against large normative datasets and designed to generate consistent, quantitative insights that can be incorporated directly into radiology reporting.“Quantitative neuroimaging has the potential to transform how neurological diseases are diagnosed and managed,” said Lena Åredal, CEO at SyntheticMR. “Through our collaboration with 3DR Labs, we are expanding access to AI-powered analysis across MRI, PET, and SPECT – helping clinicians integrate advanced brain quantification into everyday clinical practice.Together, 3DR Labs and Combinostics are bridging the gap between advanced neuroimaging analytics and everyday clinical practice—bringing automated brain quantification closer to the point of care.About 3DR Labs3DR Labs transforms healthcare operations through a unified ecosystem of advanced medical imaging and intelligent automation. By integrating expert radiologic clinical services with a vendor-agnostic AI gateway and predictive workflow orchestration, 3DR harmonizes complex imaging and workflow analysis with human expertise. This end-to-end innovation empowers providers to augment clinical expertise, automate workflows, and accelerate diagnostic interpretation. The result is a more efficient imaging enterprise that optimizes performance and reduces costs - ultimately driving faster, more efficient care delivery and improved patient outcomes across the entire continuum of care.About CombinosticsCombinostics, a SyntheticMR company, develops AI-powered neurological imaging and decision-support solutions that support clinicians across the entire patient care pathway, enabling early detection, diagnosis, and ongoing management of major neurological disorders. The company is located in Finland and operates in the United States through a U.S. subsidiary.Media ContactFrank HebertPresident SyntheticMR North Americafrank.hebert@syntheticmr.com

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