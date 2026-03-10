3DR Labs Redefines Imaging Operations with Strings First-of-Its-Kind Intent-Driven Agentic AI

Intent Driven Autonomous Intelligence

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DRLabs, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Strings, today announced the release of a groundbreaking Agentic AI capability within the Strings platform. This first-of-its-kind operational AI goes beyond traditional automation by learning to sense, adapt, and anticipate the clinical intent behind a clinical workflow action, intelligently orchestrating complex "micro-workflows" without the need for manual human prompting.In today’s healthcare environment, clinicians are often burdened by "swivel-chair" workflows; like manually searching for a patient record in the EHR to attach point-of-care imaging, or determining which specialized AI algorithms or post-processing tools are required for a specific imaging order protocol. Strings addresses this cognitive load by leveraging intent models designed to streamline automations based on the specific context of a patient encounter or workflow action.“By introducing Agentic AI that understands clinical intent, we are moving from simple workflow automation to true autonomous intelligence,” said Jef Williams, General Manager of Strings. “Strings can now recognize, for example, whether a CT study is intended for a stroke protocol versus trauma, and then automatically initiate the appropriate 3D lab processing and downstream clinical notifications. This not only saves valuable time for clinicians, but also accelerates care delivery when every second counts.”Key benefits of the new Intent-Based Agentic AI release include:● Intelligent Workflow Orchestration: Strings autonomously identifies clinical intent from imaging orders and EHR data, automating the delivery of studies to specialized "narrow AI" solutions and ensuring results are routed directly to the point-of-care.● Reduced Cognitive Load: By eliminating manual data entry and search tasks, Strings has demonstrated the ability to save thousands of clinician effort hours annually, including over 467 hours per month for physician and nursing teams at individual sites.● Accelerated Critical Care: In high-pressure scenarios like stroke response, the platform’s ability to orchestrate micro-workflows has reduced orchestration times from 25 minutes down to just 6 minutes.“Our goal is to augment clinical expertise by removing the mundane technical barriers that stifle technology adoption,” said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs. “This release ensures that healthcare organizations can scale their AI and imaging operations efficiently, transforming IT from a cost center into a strategic driver of measurable clinical and financial ROI”.

