Strings Agentic AI Goes Live Across Luminary Carolinas Health System, Surfacing Critical Operational Insights

3DR Labs, LLC

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DRLabs today announced the successful go-live of its first-of-its-kind intent-driven Agentic AI platform at one of the largest health systems in the Carolinas. Within the first week of implementation, the Strings platform surfaced critical, previously hidden system insights, enabling the health system to immediately address operational gaps and improve imaging system performance.Strings is an Agentic-AI-as-a-Service platform that utilizes autonomous intelligence to sense, adapt, and anticipate clinical intent, orchestrating complex workflows to eliminate manual technical barriers. In the initial analysis of the health system’s environment, Strings identified significant opportunities to improve system resiliency and scalability, including:● Load Balancing Optimization: Identified opportunities to more granularly distribute traffic across the server cluster, ensuring peak performance and hardware longevity during high-volume periods.● Routing Logic Refinement: Pinpointed over 20,000 outbound transaction attempts directed toward inactive legacy targets, allowing the IT team to instantly clean up routing rules and reduce unnecessary system chatter.● Advanced Exception Visibility: Captured and categorized over 200,000 application-level exceptions in a single week, providing the clarity needed to proactively address minor background "noise" before it could ever impact the clinical end-user.These findings allow IT teams to quickly pinpoint risks and take corrective actions like removing inactive routing destinations or performing planned service maintenance - all before issues impact clinical users or care delivery.“By introducing Agentic AI that understands clinical intent, we are moving from simple workflow automation to true autonomous intelligence,” said Eric Rice, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Strings. “These results demonstrate the immediate positive impact real-time observability has on system performance. Strings has already created a ‘buzz’ within their IT leadership by turning noise into actionable insights, and we are excited to expand this power across their entire imaging enterprise.”These initial observations represent only the early stages of the implementation, with significant additional benefits to be realized as Strings expands across the health system’s imaging ecosystem. Serving as a “digital teammate”, Strings agents provide a valuable set of hands and eyes for the organization’s IT team, automating and accelerating previously tedious, time-consuming break-fix analysis workflows and allowing them to focus on high-impact, strategic optimizations."The immediate visibility gained at this scale is a testament to how Agentic AI can transform hospital operations", said Jef Williams, General Manager of Strings. "By providing unprecedented insight into system health across the enterprise, we are helping our partners weave intelligence into their operational DNA, ensuring their infrastructure is as resilient as the clinicians who rely on it."This successful go-live is the foundation for an enterprise-wide rollout. Because Strings agents can be easily integrated into and expanded across the imaging enterprise, the system becomes sharper and more effective as more data is modeled. This scalability ensures that healthcare organizations can transform IT from a cost center into a strategic driver of measurable clinical and financial ROI.About 3DR Labs3DR Labs transforms healthcare operations through a unified ecosystem of advanced medical imaging and intelligent automation. By integrating expert radiologic clinical services with a vendor-agnostic AI gateway and predictive workflow orchestration, 3DR harmonizes complex imaging and workflow analysis with human expertise. This end-to-end innovation empowers providers to augment clinical expertise, automate workflows, and accelerate diagnostic interpretation. The result is a more efficient imaging enterprise that optimizes performance and reduces costs - ultimately driving faster, more efficient care delivery and improved patient outcomes across the entire continuum of care.

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