Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa, The Centara Collection Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives Centara Ras Fushi Resort and Spa Maldives The Kudhi Maa Shipwreck at Machchafushi Life Underwater

Make This Songkran Unforgettable with Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites guests to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Songkran, rooted in its rich Thai heritage, in a setting where turquoise lagoons and white sand shores meet time-honoured traditions. As a brand deeply inspired by Thailand’s culture and hospitality, Centara brings the essence of the Thai New Year to its collection of distinctive island resorts, where each celebration reflects authenticity, warmth, and a true sense of togetherness. Across the Maldives, Songkran is thoughtfully reimagined through immersive experiences that honour these traditions while embracing the natural beauty of the islands, creating moments of joy, connection, and celebration. From family-friendly festivities to intimate beachfront gatherings, each resort offers a unique interpretation of Songkran, where water becomes a symbol of renewal and togetherness, and every experience is curated for you and yours.At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives , nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, celebrations unfold in a lively, family-centric atmosphere. Days are filled with playful water activities, beachside games, and vibrant poolside gatherings, while afternoons bring the energy of a colourful Songkran carnival by the sea. As the sun sets, guests are invited to savour the bold and authentic flavours of Thailand through immersive dining experiences, where the spirit of the festival comes alive in a setting designed for shared moments and lasting memories.At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives , part of The Centara Collection, the celebration embraces both tradition and togetherness. Guests can take part in a vibrant beachfront parade and traditional Thai games, capturing the joyful essence of Songkran against the backdrop of the island’s serene lagoon. As evening falls, the festivities continue with an enchanting Thai-inspired dining experience, complemented by cultural performances and lively entertainment. Younger guests are also invited to join in the celebration through immersive and imaginative activities, ensuring a truly inclusive experience for all.For those seeking an adults-only escape this Songkran, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives offers a unique take on the celebration. Inspired by the Thai concept of joy and togetherness, the resort brings guests together through light-hearted beachside experiences and playful moments by the sea. Evenings unfold into vibrant culinary journeys and lively entertainment, where music, flavour, and atmosphere combine to create a celebration that is both elegant and spirited.This Songkran, Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives presents a celebration that goes beyond tradition, where each moment is an invitation to reconnect, to celebrate, and to create memories that linger long after the festival ends.

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