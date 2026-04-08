Suspect Sought in Northwest Restaurant Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who produced a knife and threatened a customer inside of a restaurant after they tried to intervene in an assault that occurred in Northwest.



On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 3:27 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument inside of a pizzeria in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The argument escalated when the suspect began to choke the victim. A customer attempted to intervene, and the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the customer. An employee pulled the customer into the employee area. The suspect took a bottle of wine before fleeing the restaurant. There were no reported injuries.



The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:





Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26044289