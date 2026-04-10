Once Again Introduces Organic Peanut Protein Powders

Once Again - made wildly good since 1976 Once Again's new Organic Peanut Protein Powders Once Again's Organic Pure Peanut Protein Powder

Vegan, Clean-Label Lineup Delivers 45% More Plant-Based Protein Than Leading Brands

While many protein powders rely on dairy-based ingredients or complicated blends, Once Again takes a refreshingly simple approach with our organic peanut flour made from 100% peanuts.” — Sudheer Kosaraju, Once Again’s chief commercial officer

NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once Again is shaking up both the nut butter aisle and the protein powder category with the launch of its new Organic Peanut Protein Powders . Mindfully made with first-to-market, proprietary peanut flour, these powerhouse products deliver 45% more protein than leading brands in a simple, scoopable format. There’s no whey, no soy, and no additives — just straightforward peanut powder in three varieties ideal for health enthusiasts and athletes seeking clean fuel. Each is USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, vegan, and kosher.• Organic Pure Peanut (Unsweetened) – This blend contains only two ingredients — peanut protein flour and peanut flour — to deliver 11g of protein per serving.• Organic Peanut – Smooth and nutty with a touch of organic cane sugar and sea salt, delivering 10g of protein per serving.• Organic Cocoa & Peanut – A rich blend of cocoa and roasted peanuts with 9g of protein per serving.“While many protein powders rely on dairy-based ingredients or complicated blends, Once Again takes a refreshingly simple approach with our organic peanut flour made from 100% peanuts,” said Sudheer Kosaraju, Once Again’s chief commercial officer. “Optimized for protein while maintaining clean-label integrity, these convenient powders are designed to support everything from everyday wellness routines to serious training. With a subtle flavor profile that’s packed with nutrition, they’re a perfect fit to blend into smoothies, stir into coffee, or even bake into pancakes and waffles.”Once Again’s Organic Peanut Protein Powders are now available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $7.99. In addition, the Peanut and Cocoa & Peanut Protein Powders can be found at Sprouts stores, and the Pure Protein Powder will be in all Whole Foods Market locations this May. The products are also sold online through the brand's website and on Amazon About Once AgainOnce Again Nut Butter, 100% employee-owned and spreading integrity since 1976, produces organic and natural spreads and snacks for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with its peanut butters made in a dedicated facility separate from its tree nut and seed butters. Recent innovations include organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches and crackers for the snack aisle. Recognized as a leader in responsible business practices, all of its products are verified through partnerships with SedEx and How Good, plus part of the brand’s Honest in Trade sustainability program. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.###

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