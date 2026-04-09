One Week Left to Apply for Disaster Assistance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Friday, April 3, 2026. FEMA encourages survivors affected by severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong Oct. 8-13, 2025, to apply for State of Alaska and FEMA Individual Assistance, as well as SBA assistance, before the deadline.

After the deadline, survivors who have already registered can continue submitting paperwork, file appeals and update information into their FEMA account.

As of March 27, FEMA has approved $42.6 million in federal individual assistance for 2,403 households.

Eligible survivors may receive assistance with disaster-related needs such as subsistence equipment, snowmachines, stove oil, all-terrain vehicles, rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and reimbursement for temporary housing.

Apply for State Individual Assistance

State designated areas include: North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Bering Straits Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Yukon REAA, Yupiit REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, and Pribilof Islands REAA.

To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

FEMA designated areas include: Northwest Arctic Borough, Lower Yukon Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, Yupiit REAA and the City of Saint Mary’s.

Call the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday **If you need reasonable accommodation, contact the Alaska Call Center .

from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday . Register on DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA App.

Visit the Bethel Assistance Hub, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, located at AVCP Tugkar Building, 570 3rd Ave.

The hub will close permanently, Tuesday, March 31.



Small Business Administration

The SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans to eligible homeowners and renters to repair or replace their home or personal property not covered by insurance or other assistance. Businesses and nonprofits can also apply for physical damage loans -- including loss of income.

For more information call 1-800-659-2955, apply online at sba.gov/disaster or visit one of the two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers, located at the Bethel City Hall at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the University of Alaska at 1901 Bragaw St., Anchorage, AK 99508, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to apply for physical damage is April 3, 2026.

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FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.govor toll-free at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.