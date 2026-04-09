Bethel Assistance Hub to Close March 31

ANCHORAGE, Alaska –The Bethel Assistance Hub (BAH) at the AVCP Tugkar Building will close Monday, March 30, in observance of Seward’s Day. The BAH will resume normal hours Tuesday, March 31, then permanently close March 31 at 4 p.m.

Bethel Assistance Hub (BAH)

AVCP Tugkar Building

570 3rd Ave.

Bethel, AK 99559

After the BAH closes, survivors can continue to connect with FEMA staff through FEMA’s Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to answer questions about their application and receive further guidance, even after the Bethel Assistance Hub closes.

In-person survivors’ support is available to register for State and FEMA Individual Assistance and apply for SBA disaster loans; upload required documents and get answers to questions. Alaskans may get on-site assistance at one location in Anchorage, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays:

Aspen Suites Hotel

624 Rodeo Place

Room 141

Anchorage, AK 99508

Survivors are strongly encouraged to apply for both the State of Alaksa and FEMA Individual Assistance programs to maximize recovery benefits. Eligible survivors may get assistance with disaster-related needs such as subsistence equipment, snowmachines, stove oil, all-terrain vehicles, rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage and reimbursement for temporary housing.

If you applied for FEMA disaster assistance, it is important to stay in touch with FEMA about your disaster assistance application. If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you have 60 days from the date of your decision letter to make an appeal.

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FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.govor toll-free at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.