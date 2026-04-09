FEMA Announces Additional $103 Million for North Carolina

WASHINGTON – Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, FEMA announced more than $103 million for North Carolina recovery efforts.

The additional federal funding is for over 50 Public Assistance projects to support North Carolina’s recovery from Tropical Storm Helene and Hurricane Florence and to help repair and protect critical infrastructure across the state.

“President Trump has made it clear that North Carolina will not be left to shoulder this recovery alone,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the FEMA Administrator, Karen S. Evans. “This additional funding is a tangible sign of that commitment. I want to thank U.S. Sen. Tedd Budd and U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards for their fierce advocacy on behalf of Western North Carolina. Working closely with state and local partners, FEMA and DHS are laser focused on getting resources where they are needed the most in Western North Carolina.”

“I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Mullin for their partnership and their continued efforts to support Western North Carolina communities that are still working to clean up and rebuild after Hurricane Helene,” said Budd. “Ensuring Public Assistance funds are approved and disbursed quickly means more projects — like removing debris, reopening schools, and repairing roads — can move forward. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress, the State of North Carolina, and local officials so that families and small businesses across our mountain communities can continue their recovery.”

“Communities across Western North Carolina are still rebuilding after Hurricane Helene, and the job isn’t finished,” said Edwards. “These reimbursements are critical, especially for rural counties like Avery. I’m grateful for President Trump, Secretary Mullin and Senator Budd's continued partnership as we rebuild our region, and I will keep pushing to ensure these funds move quickly and reach the communities that need them most.”

Public Assistance reimburses state and local governments and eligible nonprofit applicants for emergency work, such as debris removal and emergency protective measures that reduced immediate threats to life, public health, safety and property during and immediately after the storms. It also supports permanent repairs and replacement of damaged roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings such as schools, parks and other public facilities.

Among the largest FEMA grants recently obligated to the state and communities are:

Watauga County Schools – Valle Crucis School: $26.1 million to replace the Valle Crucis School building, which was severely damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Helene, ensuring pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students and staff can return to a safe, modern facility.

$26.1 million to replace the Valle Crucis School building, which was severely damaged by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Helene, ensuring pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students and staff can return to a safe, modern facility. Haywood County – Debris removal: $12.5 million to reimburse the county for debris removal from waterways after Helene, including vegetative and construction debris, reducing immediate threats to public health and safety and helping restore safe conditions for residents.

$12.5 million to reimburse the county for debris removal from waterways after Helene, including vegetative and construction debris, reducing immediate threats to public health and safety and helping restore safe conditions for residents. French Broad Electric Membership Corporation – Capitola Dam: $7.3 million to repair the Capitola Dam and associated structures damaged by Helene’s flooding, restoring the facility’s power-generating capabilities and protecting key electrical infrastructure.

$7.3 million to repair the Capitola Dam and associated structures damaged by Helene’s flooding, restoring the facility’s power-generating capabilities and protecting key electrical infrastructure. Avery County – Debris removal: $6.2 million to reimburse countywide debris removal from non-navigable waterways following Helene, reducing immediate threats to public health and safety and helping restore safe conditions for residents.

$6.2 million to reimburse countywide debris removal from non-navigable waterways following Helene, reducing immediate threats to public health and safety and helping restore safe conditions for residents. Town of North Topsail Beach – Engineered beach restoration: $6 million to reimburse sand replacement and dune vegetation work that restored an engineered beach system damaged by Hurricane Florence’s storm surge, heavy rain and wave action.

$6 million to reimburse sand replacement and dune vegetation work that restored an engineered beach system damaged by Hurricane Florence’s storm surge, heavy rain and wave action. North Carolina Department of Transportation – State Route 197 repairs: $4.8 million to repair multiple washed-out segments along State Route 197 in Mitchell County after Helene, including restoring the road base, pavement and culverts and adding erosion-control measures to help reduce future damage.

For Helene-related projects, FEMA is reimbursing these costs at no less than 90% federal cost share through its Public Assistance Program, which provides funds for state and local governments response and recovery work. The remaining share is covered by non-federal sources.

Prior to today’s announcement, more than $5.3 billion has been provided to North Carolina for recovery efforts, and additional approved funding will continue to support rebuilding in the affected areas. FEMA has paid nearly $564.2 million in grants to survivors to directly help families recover.