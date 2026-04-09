One More Day to Apply for Disaster Assistance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Friday, April 3, 2026. Survivors affected by the severe storms, flooding and remnants of Typhoon Halong on Oct. 8-13, 2025, today is the last day to apply for disaster assistance for the State of Alaska and FEMA Individual Assistance, as well as SBA assistance, Survivors have until 11:59 p.m. local time, on the deadline.

The deadline is only for applying. it is not the deadline for home inspection. FEMA will continue scheduling home inspections beyond the application period ends.

Survivors who have already registered can continue submitting paperwork, file appeals, and update their applications into their FEMA account.

As of April 2, FEMA has approved $45 million in federal individual assistance for 2,447 households.

Eligible survivors may receive assistance with disaster-related needs such as subsistence equipment, snowmachines, stove oil, all-terrain vehicles, rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and reimbursement for temporary housing.

To Apply for State Individual Assistance

State designated areas include North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Bering Straits Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Yukon REAA, Yupiit REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, and Pribilof Islands REAA.

To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

FEMA designated areas include: Northwest Arctic Borough, Lower Yukon Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, Yupiit REAA and the City of Saint Mary’s.

Call the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

**If you need a reasonable accommodation, contact the Alaska Call Center .

from 8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. . Register on DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA App.

Small Business Administration

The SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans to eligible homeowners and renters to repair or replace their home or personal property not covered by insurance or other assistance. Businesses and nonprofits can also apply for physical damage loans -- including loss of income.

For more information call 1-800-659-2955, apply online at sba.gov/disaster or visit one of the two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers, located at the Bethel City Hall at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the University of Alaska at 1901 Bragaw St., Anchorage, AK 99508, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to apply for physical damage is April 3, 2026.

After the deadline, survivors who have already applied for a loan may continue submitting required documentation, request reconsideration, and update their information through their SBA portal.

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FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.