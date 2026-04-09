eSkilled Introduces New Compliance Capabilities Within Its Student and Learning Management Software

eSkilled Student and Learning Management System

eSkilled launches compliance features in its student and learning management software, helping RTOs streamline validation, risk, and quality management.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSkilled has announced the release of a comprehensive set of compliance-focused features within its student and learning management software, designed to support Registered Training Organisations (RTOs in navigating increasing regulatory expectations under the 2025 Standards.The new capabilities—covering validation, risk management, quality management and trainer credential oversight—have been developed in response to growing sector complexity and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Recent findings from the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) highlight the scale of this challenge. In 2024–2025, 78% of performance assessments resulted in non-compliance findings, with fewer than half of affected providers returning to compliance within the required timeframe. Additionally, 129 infringement notices totalling more than $2.6 million were issued, reflecting continued enforcement activity across the sector*.𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The latest enhancements to eSkilled student and learning management software are designed to support a shift from reactive compliance practices to more structured, continuous oversight.Rather than relying on disconnected spreadsheets and manual processes, the platform brings together key compliance functions into a single environment—enabling improved visibility, traceability and operational consistency.𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭The new validation functionality provides a centralised dashboard to manage validation activities across all training products.It enables RTOs to:• Track progress against validation cycles• Identify overdue or at-risk validation activities• Schedule validation events and manage participants• Maintain records of outcomes and supporting evidence• This supports more consistent validation practices and reduces the risk of missed obligations.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭The integrated risk management capability introduces a structured approach to identifying, assessing and monitoring organisational risks.Key functionality includes:• Risk identification and scoring aligned to regulatory requirements• Mapping of risks to standards and operational areas• Application and monitoring of risk controls• Real-time dashboards and automated review reminders• This allows RTOs to monitor emerging risks and maintain stronger governance oversight.𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭The quality management dashboard provides a centralised view of compliance across the organisation.Features include:• Real-time compliance status indicators• Structured navigation across standards and performance requirements• Direct mapping of evidence to compliance obligations• Automated tracking of review dates and compliance status• This supports a more systematic approach to evidence management and continuous improvement.𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭To support increasing expectations around trainer competence and currency, eSkilled has introduced a dedicated trainer credential management capability.This includes:• Centralised storage of qualifications, professional development and industry currency• Automated alerts for expiring or missing evidence• Mapping of trainers to units based on verified credentials• Individual profiles for maintaining and updating records• This helps ensure alignment between trainer capability and delivery requirements.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦By embedding these features within eSkilled student and learning management system, the platform provides a single source of truth for compliance activities and evidence.This integrated approach supports:• Improved audit readiness through accessible, organised records• Reduced administrative workload through automation• Greater visibility across validation, risk and quality functions• More consistent alignment with regulatory requirements𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, the ability to demonstrate ongoing oversight, rather than point-in-time compliance, is becoming increasingly important.The introduction of these new features reflects a broader shift towards integrated systems that support continuous monitoring, structured workflows and evidence-based decision-making within student management and learning management software environments.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐞𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞eSkilled provides a comprehensive student and learning management software platform designed specifically for Registered Training Organisations. The system brings together training operations, compliance management and reporting into a single, integrated environment.In addition to its core platform, eSkilled offers AI Course Creator, enabling RTOs to rapidly develop contextualised training resources and eLearning content. This is complemented by a broad range of training resources and ready-to-use eLearning materials, supporting organisations to deliver high-quality, compliant training at scale.By combining software, content and AI-powered course development, eSkilled supports RTOs to streamline operations, strengthen compliance and enhance the overall learning experience.

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