eSkilled Named Finalist in Two Prestigious Telstra Best of Business Awards

We’re honoured to be recognised as a finalist in both the Outstanding Growth and Embracing Innovation categories.” — Scott Rogers, eSkilled CEO

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian education technology company eSkilled has been selected as a finalist in the 2025 Telstra Best of Business Awards for Outstanding Growth and Embracing Innovation.This recognition highlights eSkilled’s growth and innovation in reshaping how education and training are delivered in Australia and internationally.𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵: 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗩𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻eSkilled began by developing interactive e-Learning course content hosted on the Moodle LMS, designed to help RTOs deliver more engaging and effective training experiences. Through close collaboration with training providers, the eSkilled team quickly identified the challenges RTOs faced when integrating third-party Student Management Systems (SMS). This led to the development of eSkilled’s fully integrated, cloud-based SMS—engineered to simplify compliance, streamline training operations, and work seamlessly with the LMS. As the VET sector evolved, eSkilled responded to the increasing demand for scalable, high-performance technology to manage and deliver training entirely online.Building on a strong reputation for trusted content, eSkilled invested in and developed innovative learning management and assessment platforms, shifting from one-off, transactional resource sales to a recurring software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. This evolution integrates the organisation’s training resources with advanced digital delivery tools, providing RTOs with a seamless, end-to-end solution.Today, eSkilled supports more than 56,000 active users across its platforms. This sustainable growth model demonstrates strong market fit and capital efficiency, while reinforcing the company’s commitment to strengthening the Australian training ecosystem and helping RTOs remain resilient, compliant and ready to meet the changing needs of learners and industry.𝗘𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗔𝗜-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿eSkilled’s finalist status in Embracing Innovation reflects its AI-first approach to solving long-standing challenges in vocational and corporate training.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟭𝟮 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:• 𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 – A groundbreaking platform enabling educators to generate compliant courses in minutes, reducing content creation time from weeks to under two hours. In just six months, it achieved 398+ free trials, 103 paying clients, and 3,155 courses created• 𝗔𝗜 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹 – Automating essay-style assessment marking to reduce trainer workload, improve feedback consistency, and speed up result turnaround times.• 𝗟𝗟𝗡 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀 + 𝗟𝗟𝗡 𝗔𝗜 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀 (𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀) – Automating Language, Literacy, Numeracy, and Digital skills assessments before enrolment to help providers meet new compliance standards while improving learner onboarding.Collectively, these tools are saving hundreds of hours for educators and making high-quality training more accessible and affordable. By embedding compliance and automation into its systems, eSkilled is leading the way for a smarter, more agile training landscape in Australia“This recognition reflects the hard work of our team, our customers’ trust, and our shared mission to transform learning for the better.” said Scott Rogers, CEO of eSkilled.𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱eSkilled is continuing to expand its suite of innovations for RTOs. Later this year, the company will launch a Quality, Risk, and Validation Management System within its Student Management Systems — the first of its kind to deliver this level of functionality in an integrated SMS and LMS. This development will provide RTOs with a comprehensive compliance solution to confidently meet the new RTO Standards. eSkilled AI Course Creator also has a packed development roadmap. Upcoming features include the ability to generate end-to-end training resources for the VET sector, incorporating both assessment tools and learner resources. In addition, eSkilled is introducing an AI Tutorbot and AI Course Presenters to further support learners, enhance course delivery, and drive engagement. Planned updates also include expanded eCommerce capabilities and more, strengthening eSkilled’s position as a leader in RTO technology.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗲𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱Founded in 2019, eSkilled Pty Ltd is an Australian education technology company that provides an end-to-end suite of solutions, including pre-built vocational training resources, an AI-powered course creation tool, and integrated Learning Management System (LMS) and Student Management System (SMS) platforms. The company’s solutions are designed to enable training providers and enterprise teams to deliver high-quality, scalable and compliant training experiences with greater speed and efficiency.

