eSkilled Launches ‘Compliance Plus’ to Help RTOs Navigate New 2025 Standards

eSkilled unites Quality, Risk, Validation & Trainer Management in one system to help RTOs automate compliance and meet 2025 Standards with real-time visibility.

BRISBANE, QLD, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSkilled, a provider of digital solutions for Registered Training Organisations (RTOs), has announced the launch of Compliance Plus. This new feature tier is designed to centralise critical regulatory requirements—including Risk, Validation, Quality, and Trainer Credentials—within the existing eSkilled Student Management System (SMS) and Learning Management System (LMS) The release is timed to assist providers in transitioning to the new Standards for RTOs (2025). As regulatory expectations evolve, RTOs are under increased pressure to provide evidence of continuous quality management and systematic risk mitigation. According to recent ASQA Regulation Reports, approximately 78% of RTO performance assessments in the 2024–25 period resulted in findings of non-compliance, frequently due to gaps in trainer competency records, validation processes, and record-keeping."The 2025 Standards for RTOs represent a major shift from a ‘tick-box’ mindset to one of outcome-based self-assurance" said Scott Rogers, CEO of eSkilled. "We designed Compliance Plus to act as the digital backbone for this transition, giving RTO leaders the transparency they need to verify quality at every level of their operation, rather than just hoping they’re ready for the next audit."Unified Compliance ArchitectureCompliance Plus replaces manual tracking methods with a suite of integrated dashboards and automated tools:Trainer Credential Management System: Provides a centralised register for trainer qualifications and PD. An automated Trainer Matrix maps competencies against specific units of competency, flagging expiries before they impact delivery.Quality Management System Dashboard: Maps evidence directly to the 2025 Standards hierarchy. The system includes automated notifications for document reviews and identifies non-compliance triggers in real-time.Validation Management System: Tracks progress toward regulatory validation targets (50% at three years; 100% at five years) and ensures validation teams possess the required industry and training expertise.Risk Management System: Allows RTOs to identify, assess, and monitor risks mapped to specific standards and performance indicators. It calculates residual risk based on control effectiveness, providing a data-driven view of organisational health.Strengthening Assessment IntegrityThe Compliance Plus tier also introduces features aimed at improving the practical application and authenticity of assessments:Student Identity Verification: Uses webcam technology to strengthen assessment authenticity.Practical Evidence Capture: Facilitates the recording and storage of video evidence for students demonstrating practical skills.Streamlined LLND: Automates Language, Literacy, Numeracy, and Digital skills assessments from the point of application through to enrolment.Compliance Plus is now available as an integrated module within the eSkilled platform. For further information or to request a technical demonstration, please visit eskilled.com.au.About eSkilledeSkilled provides digital solutions for Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) across Australia. The platform offers an integrated Student Management System (SMS) and Learning Management System (LMS), now featuring Compliance Plus—a comprehensive suite for managing Quality, Risk, Validation, and Trainer Credentials. eSkilled focuses on providing RTOs with the technical infrastructure needed to manage training delivery and regulatory obligations efficiently.

Video Overview of Compliance Features in eSkilled RTO software

