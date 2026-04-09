Compass Education Group Advances Decades Long Relationship with ACT & NTPA through Affiliate Tutor Program Partnership

Compass Education Group and ACT, Inc., have joined forces with the National Test Prep Association to advance the standards of professional ACT tutoring.

Compass has found the NTPA to be a valuable resource and is thrilled to be partnering with ACT to provide students with high-quality official ACT® content.” — Ash Kramer, Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Education Group and ACT, Inc., have joined forces with the National Test Prep Association to advance the standards of professional ACT tutoring through personalized instruction. This valuable affiliation continues Compass’ three decades of helping motivated students excel on the official ACT exam.“Tutors do so much more than just help students prepare for the ACT test,” says Andy Taylor, vice president of sales administration at ACT. “They help students build confidence, target areas to focus on, offer support, and create individualized study plans. This partnership with NTPA strengthens our support for students at every stage of their educational journey.”How It WorksPrivate one-on-one ACT tutoring helps students familiarize themselves with the test format, question types, and test prep content, leading to better scores.The NTPA and ACT affiliate program connects the families of students with qualified, professional Compass tutors. Compass tutors undergo rigorous training and ongoing professional development in pedagogy and test taking strategies. Through the NTPA and ACT affiliate program, Compass is an authorized provider of official ACTcontent. Compass tutors use official ACTcontent in lessons, homework, and practice test review.These high value Compass tutoring programs offer motivated students the opportunity to:• Build strong comfort levels and confidence• Replace testing anxiety with familiarity• Improve test time usage and flow management• Utilize an exclusive library of resources and expertise• Transform practice test data into measurable improvements• Complete student-specific study plans around targeted gaps and opportunities• Turn personalized test-taking strategies into personal best exam scoresThis ACT, NTPA, and Compass partnership reflects a modern, collaborative approach to test preparation and a continued commitment to serving the students and families in the admissions process.As the conversation around standardized testing grows more nuanced, with colleges refining their testing policies and new digital test formats emerging, the need for reliable, research-backed ACT tutoring has never been greater.“Compass has found the NTPA to be a valuable resource and is thrilled to be partnering with ACT to provide students with high-quality official ACTcontent,” says Chief Product Officer, Ash Kramer.About Compass Education GroupCompass Education Group is one of the world’s leading providers of comprehensive, private ACT tutoring programs and small group ACT classes for high school students aspiring to attend competitive colleges. Compass has earned an unmatched level of trust from college counselors and administrators at thousands of high schools. This reputation dates back to 1989 and is due to the outstanding success our students achieve, our relentless commitment to research and to sharing accurate information about testing , and the high ethical standards evident in our relationships with clients and counselors.

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