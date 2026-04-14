Compass Education Group Receives EdTech 2026 College Prep Solution Award

Compass Education Group Receives the 2026 EdTech Digest College Prep Solution Award and four Finalist Awards spanning their Technology Suite and Leadership.

We’re thrilled to have a technology team who can build tools to make the learning process more efficient and effective for students.” — Ash Kramer, Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Education Group has been selected as the winner of the 2026 EdTech College Prep Solution Award, presented by EdTech Digest. for their Integrated Academic and AP Grading Platform. The recognition is part of a broader showing as Compass received five total accolades including four Finalist Awards spanning National (US) Leader, Parent/Student Solution, Test Prep Solution, and Testing and Assessment Solution.“Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners! We’re no longer asking if technology will transform learning—it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. “The future of learning isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren’t reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond.”Adam Ingersoll, Co-Founder and Principal of Compass, was recognized as a top Finalist for the 2026 EdTech Leadership Award in the National (US) Leader category. Ingersoll has been a prominent voice and frontline thought leader on college admission testing for more than three decades.The Finalist Awards also recognized each component of Compass’ technology suite: the Online Testing Center Platform, Digital Interactive Score Reports, Online Homework Center, and the Compass Student and Parent Portal. Pairing teamwork with tech work, these tools blend personalized student diagnostics with organized learning in a proven methodology that has been central to Compass’s approach since 1989.The winning Integrated Academic and AP Grading Platform is the newest edition to that suite. Students have access to a wide range of academic and AP quizzes and practice tests and can submit handwritten responses through a web app by uploading images via their device’s camera. Submissions are then reviewed by Compass graders, who return scores and written feedback. The platform is built around the value of expert human graders and tutors; technology serves as a support, not a substitute.In response to the awards, Compass’ Chief Product Officer Ash Kramer said, “Compass’ success is built on decades of highly trained tutors guiding students to their best testing outcomes. We’re thrilled to have a technology team who can build tools to make the learning process more efficient and effective for students.”This was Compass Education Group’s first year entering the EdTech Awards, now in its 16th year as the largest recognition program in education technology. Past honorees include Adobe, Blackboard, Discovery Education, Scholastic, and SMART Technologies.Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest Victor Rivero added, “The work happening across this community is expanding what’s possible in education—making learning more accessible, more relevant, and more impactful for people at every stage of life. You’re not just advancing the field; you’re helping redefine it.”ABOUT COMPASS EDUCATION GROUPCompass Education Group is one of the world’s leading providers of private tutoring programs and small group instruction for high school students aspiring to attend competitive colleges. Compass has earned the trust of college counselors and administrators at thousands of high schools. That reputation dates to 1989 and reflects the results our students achieve, our commitment to research and sharing accurate information about testing, and the ethical standards we maintain in relationships with clients and counselors. Learn about interactive student diagnostics and demo an online SAT practice test or Enhanced ACT practice test online ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDSEdTech Digest is a leading source of tools, interviews, and trends covering the future of learning. Each year, it honors individuals, products, and organizations making meaningful contributions to education technology through The EdTech Awards. Honorees span the K–12, Higher Education, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

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