BAPTIZE Movement Sets May 2 for Baptize California and May 24 for Baptisms Worldwide

Join the movement: Baptize California begins May 2 at Pirate’s Cove, with Baptize America and Baptize the World taking place May 24. Register at www.Baptize.org Celebration fills the water at Baptize California 2025 in Huntington Beach as one life is publicly declared changed by faith. A moving moment of faith at Baptize California 2025 in Huntington Beach as the ministry team helps make baptism accessible for all.

Thousands expected at Pirates Cove on May 2, followed by Pentecost Sunday baptisms worldwide on May 24 and a live gathering in Washington, D.C.

Baptism is more than a moment. It is a declaration that Jesus changes lives, and we are believing for unity, revival, and hearts awakened to God’s love.” — Pastor Mark Francey, Lead Pastor, Oceans Church

CORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baptize movement will hold Baptize California on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Pirates Cove Beach in Corona del Mar, California, followed by Baptize America and Baptize the World on Pentecost Sunday, May 24, 2026, through participating churches registered at Baptize.org. Baptize the World will include a livestream from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.What began in Southern California as a beach baptism gathering has grown into a broader movement bringing churches together across the United States and around the world. At its core, the effort is about unity in the Church, the Great Commission, and the public declaration of faith through water baptism. The movement has united more than 1,600 churches and seen more than 50,790 baptisms in the past 24 months. Organizers say the movement now includes participation from more than 60 nations for Baptize the World on May 24.Baptize California is expected to bring believers together at Pirates Cove Beach for worship, prayer, celebration, and ocean baptisms. On May 24, churches across the United States and around the world will host baptisms in their own communities as part of a coordinated Pentecost Sunday observance.“Baptism is more than a moment in the water. It is a public declaration that a life has been changed by Jesus Christ. What makes this movement so powerful is seeing the Church come together in unity, across cities, states, and nations, to lift up the name of Jesus and invite people into new life. We are believing for revival, for families to be restored, and for hearts to be awakened to the love and saving grace of God. Baptize California, Baptize America, and Baptize the World are all part of one greater mission: to see the Church united and the world transformed, one life at a time,” said Pastor Mark Francey, lead pastor of Oceans Church.People interested in being baptized, volunteering, registering a church, or learning more may visit Baptize.org. Follow Baptize the World on Instagram @baptizetheworld and Baptize America on Facebook at baptizeamerica.Media Contact:For media inquiries, interviews, or coverage opportunities, contact: Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.About BaptizeBaptize is a global Great Commission effort focused on uniting the Church to baptize the world. Through regional gatherings and coordinated church participation, Baptize invites churches and individuals to come together in a shared expression of faith through water baptism. The movement’s 2026 calendar includes Baptize California at Pirates Cove Beach in Corona del Mar on May 2 and Baptize America and Baptize the World on May 24 through participating churches registered at Baptize.org, along with a livestream from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

On June 8, 2025, Baptize America made history as 27,858 people were baptized in the nation’s largest synchronized baptism event across 650+ churches.

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