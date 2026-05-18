Kendra Erika unveils 'Catch Me' on May 22, expanding the cinematic world of her Bond-inspired album License to Thrill

Cover art for Kendra Erika’s new single, “Catch Me,” out May 22. The striking image captures the song’s bold, cinematic mood, blending glamour, danger and intrigue while reflecting the Bond-inspired style of her evolving creative direction. Recording artist Kendra Erika in a dramatic portrait that channels the sleek glamour, intrigue and suspense behind her new single, “Catch Me,” out May 22. With “Catch Me,” out May 22, Kendra Erika continues exploring a glamorous, high-stakes sound that pairs pop sophistication with Bond-inspired intrigue.

The Billboard-charting vocalist blends seduction, suspense, and high-gloss drama on a sleek new single that bridges her dance roots with a bold cinematic edge

Catch Me is playful, powerful, and filled with the danger and glamour I love in Bond-inspired music. It’s about confidence, attraction, and staying just out of reach.” — Kendra Erika, Billboard Top 10 Artist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard-charting recording artist Kendra Erika will release her new single, “Catch Me,” on May 22, delivering a bold, cinematic track that further builds the stylish musical world of her Bond-inspired album, License to Thrill.With its alluring edge, dramatic flair, and polished pop sophistication, “Catch Me” captures the essence of mystery, glamour, and pursuit. The single serves as both a standout release in its own right and a natural companion to License to Thrill, a project shaped by the timeless elegance, tension, and cinematic emotion of classic Bond songs.“Catch Me” was produced by Kendra Erika’s close collaborator Damon Sharpe and co-written by Kendra and Sharpe. A Grammy-winning producer and songwriter, Sharpe is known for hits including Jennifer Lopez’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and for his work with Ariana Grande, Pitbull, and Alesso.“‘Catch Me’ is playful, powerful, and filled with that sense of danger and glamour I have always loved in Bond-inspired music,” said Erika. “It is a song about confidence, attraction, and staying just out of reach. I wanted it to reflect both where I have been and where I am going creatively, bringing together the high-energy spirit people know from my dance music with the cinematic style and sophistication of this new chapter.”Driven by Erika’s signature vocal confidence and elevated by a sleek, high-impact sound, “Catch Me” continues her artistic evolution into a more cinematic lane, where sophistication, storytelling, and atmosphere take center stage. The release offers listeners another taste of the sonic identity behind License to Thrill, while reinforcing her ability to merge contemporary pop sensibility with classic screen-worthy drama.The single also arrives with striking cover art that reflects the song’s high-stakes mood, blending fashion, power, and anime-inspired action imagery into a bold visual statement that expands Erika’s creative universe and points to exciting crossover potential in areas such as K-pop, sync, and gaming.Kendra Erika has established herself as one of today’s most dynamic independent recording artists, earning five Billboard Top 10 dance hits, including the No. 1 Billboard Dance Club chart hit “Self Control.” Her growing catalog has showcased both commercial appeal and artistic versatility, while her recent work signals an increasingly refined direction that blends pop power with visual style and cinematic depth.As anticipation continues to build around License to Thrill, “Catch Me” positions Kendra Erika firmly in that world, offering a sleek, seductive, and memorable release designed to leave an impression.To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/916hmOkQ9aE To pre-save the single, visit this link for all platforms. “Catch Me” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major digital streaming platforms on May 22.For media inquiries, interviews, or coverage opportunities, contact: Kelly Bennett, Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC, Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com, (949) 463-6383.For more information on Kendra Erika, visit her website and follow her on social media: Website: https://kendraerika.com ; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kendraerika/ ; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KendraErikaMusic/ ; Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/kendraerika ; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KendraErika/featured ; SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/kendra-erika-1 ; TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kendraerika About Kendra ErikaKendra Erika is an acclaimed singer-songwriter with five Billboard Top 10 dance hits, including the No. 1 Billboard Dance Club chart hit “Self Control.” Known for her powerhouse vocals, glamorous style, and genre-crossing sound, she continues to evolve as both a recording artist and performer. Her latest creative direction embraces a cinematic, sophisticated sound that brings together intrigue, elegance, and modern pop appeal.

Kendra Erika - "Catch Me" (Official Music Video)

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