Baptize California Draws Thousands to Pirates Cove for Historic Day of Ocean Baptisms, Worship and Unity

Thousands gathered at Pirates Cove in Corona del Mar for Baptize California, where more than 1,000 people were baptized during a powerful afternoon of ocean baptisms, live worship and community celebration. Photo courtesy of Baptize California. A participant is prayed over before being baptized during Baptize California at Pirates Cove in Corona del Mar, where more than 1,000 people were baptized in the Pacific Ocean. Photo courtesy of Baptize California. Baptize California at Pirates Cove featured live worship from Tiffany Hudson, Abbie Gamboa, Matt Crocker and Oceans Music as thousands gathered for a powerful afternoon of ocean baptisms. Photo courtesy of Baptize California.

More than 1,100 people were baptized during the May 2 gathering in California, as the movement continues to Baptize the World on May 24 in Washington, D.C.

What we witnessed at Pirates Cove is part of something much bigger that God is doing across the nations, as believers unite May 24 to declare their faith in Jesus.” — Pastor Mark Francey, lead pastor of Oceans Church

CORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands gathered at Pirates Cove in Corona del Mar on Saturday, May 2, for Baptize California , a powerful afternoon of ocean baptisms, live worship, prayer, personal testimonies, and unity among churches from across the state.More than 1,100 people were baptized during the event, with scores of local churches working together and an estimated 5,000 people gathering along the Southern California coastline throughout the afternoon.The event featured live worship from Tiffany Hudson, Abbie Gamboa, Matt Crocker, and Oceans Music, creating a moving atmosphere as individuals, families, pastors, and church communities came together to publicly declare their faith through water baptism.“This has never been about one church or one denomination,” said Pastor Mark Francey, lead pastor of Oceans Church. “It is about the Body of Christ coming together and seeing lives changed through Jesus.”The May 2 gathering at Pirates Cove served as another milestone in the rapid growth of a movement that began in Southern California and has continued to expand across the nation and around the world.In 2023, more than 4,000 people were baptized during Baptize SoCal. In 2024, more than 6,000 people were baptized in Huntington Beach alone, and more than 12,000 were baptized statewide during Baptize California, with every California county participating. That momentum continued in 2025 with approximately 26,000 baptisms during Baptize America, with all 50 states participating.This year’s Baptize California gathering also leads into Baptize the World, taking place on Pentecost Sunday, May 24, with a livestream from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. The global event will feature baptism footage from more than 60 nations, uniting churches, pastors, and believers worldwide in a historic day of public faith."Baptize California was never meant to end at the shoreline,” said Pastor Mark. “What we witnessed at Pirates Cove is part of something much bigger that God is doing across the nations. On May 24, we believe Baptize the World will be a historic moment of unity, as churches, pastors, and believers from more than 60 nations come together to publicly declare their faith in Jesus.”For many who attended the Pirates Cove gathering, the day was deeply personal. Participants shared stories of faith, transformation, healing, and new beginnings as they stepped into the ocean to be baptized, often surrounded by family members, friends, church leaders, and loved ones.John Gasperetti traveled from Casper, Wyoming, to be baptized at Pirates Cove after hearing about the gathering from his girlfriend, who lives in Nevada and attended last year’s event. “I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior, and I wanted to make my faith public,” Gasperetti said. “This was the next step in my journey of following Him, becoming more like Him, and walking in His plans.”The day's visual impact included hundreds of people gathered along the sand and shoreline, pastors baptizing participants in the ocean, worship echoing across Pirates Cove, and families celebrating together on the beach.Jim Loreto of Southern California said he came to Pirates Cove seeking renewal after a difficult season. “We were going through a lot of stress for the last several months, and I wanted a whole new rebirth, a fresh connection with Jesus,” Loreto said. “Renewal is what I wanted, a fresh start.”The heart of the movement is unity in the Church, obedience to the Great Commission, and the public declaration of faith through water baptism.Baptize California continues to serve as the California expression of a growing national and global movement that now includes Baptize America and Baptize the World.For more information about Baptize California, Baptize America, or Baptize the World, visit https://baptize.org . Socials: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/baptizetheworld and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baptizeamerica About Baptize California / Baptize America / Baptize the WorldBaptize California is part of a growing baptism movement that began in Southern California and has expanded across the United States and around the world. What started as a regional beach baptism gathering has grown into a statewide, nationwide, and global effort uniting churches, pastors, and believers around the public declaration of faith through water baptism. Baptize the World will take place on Pentecost Sunday, May 24, with a livestream from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., featuring baptism footage from more than 60 nations.Media Contact: Kelly Bennett, kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com, 949-463-6383

Baptize California From Pirates Cove | May 2, 2026

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