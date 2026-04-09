ClientTether and Harmonyze Partner to Turn Franchise Engagement Data Into Smarter Coaching Action
The integration connects ClientTether's visibility with Harmonyze AI coaching, giving brands a direct line from frontline activity to location real improvement
Franchise brands have more data flowing through their systems than ever before, but data alone does not improve a location's performance.”SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the sales automation CRM of choice for multi-location and franchise home service companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Harmonyze, the AI performance coaching platform built for franchise brands. Together, the two platforms bridge the gap between day-to-day franchise engagement data and the focused coaching conversations that drive real performance improvement across a network.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
Franchise brands generate significant operational activity every day, including customer conversations, lead follow-up, appointments, workflows, and communication touchpoints across every location. The challenge has never been capturing that activity. It's knowing what to do with it. Franchise Business Consultants and performance coaches are often left piecing together context from multiple systems before they can even begin a meaningful coaching conversation. This partnership changes that.
ClientTether gives franchise systems visibility into what's happening at the unit level, from lead engagement and follow-up cadences to scheduling and activity tracking, creating consistency across locations and ensuring no signal goes unnoticed. The Harmonyze platform takes those operational and communication signals and transforms them into prioritized, location-specific coaching guidance, surfacing where follow-through is slipping, where activity patterns may be contributing to weaker performance, and where coaches should focus next.
"Franchise brands have more data flowing through their systems than ever before, but data alone does not improve a location's performance. What moves the needle is getting the right information in front of the right coach at the right time. That is exactly what this partnership with Harmonyze delivers," said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether.
The result is a more connected franchise support model, one where consultants spend less time chasing context across disconnected systems and more time having the focused, informed coaching conversations that move the needle for operators.
“There’s no shortage of activity data in franchising. The real challenge is capturing that activity effectively and turning it into better decisions and better coaching. ClientTether captures what’s happening on the ground, and Harmonyze helps brands act on it – so coaches spend less time piecing together context and more time driving meaningful improvement at each location,” said Gary Liskovich, CEO of Harmonyze.
About ClientTether ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. The platform streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, and email automations. Recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, ClientTether helps franchise systems convert more leads, automate client engagement, and simplify their technology stack. For more information, visit www.clienttether.com.
About Harmonyze Harmonyze is the AI performance coaching platform built for franchise brands. Founded in 2023, Harmonyze helps franchise teams turn complex data into clear, prioritized coaching actions by evaluating performance within each location's real-world context. By connecting insight directly to execution, Harmonyze enables coaches, owners, and leaders to drive consistent improvement across every location in the brand. For more information, visit https://www.harmonyze.com/.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
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