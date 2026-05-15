Bones Is Back® Expands into Canada Through Strategic Partnership with Vivere Ltd.

Book & Toy Set Reading Time Play and Pose

Bones Is Back® the Award-Winning Halloween Book & Toy Set Continues Growth Across North America with Strategic Partnership in Canada

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bones Is Back, the award-winning interactive book and toy set redefining Halloween traditions, announced its official expansion into Canada through a strategic distribution partnership with Vivere Ltd., a leading Canadian distributor of premium consumer products. This marks the brand’s first international expansion, bringing its fast-growing, kid-powered Halloween experience beyond the United States and into homes across Canada for the upcoming season.STRATEGIC EXPANSION INTO CANADAThrough this partnership with Vivere, Bones Is Backwill be available to Canadian retailers nationwide, significantly expanding the brand’s North American footprint. The move follows strong U.S. momentum, including a successful Kickstarter launch, national e-commerce growth, and multiple industry awards . “From the beginning, our vision was to create a tradition that families everywhere can enjoy,” said Marc Fetscherin, creator of Bones Is Back. “Expanding into Canada is an important milestone, and Vivere is the ideal partner to help us scale while maintaining the quality and experience that define our brand.” The partnership with Vivere enables efficient market entry, established retail relationships, and localized distribution—positioning Bones Is Backfor rapid adoption in the Canadian specialty and gift market.POSITIONED FOR GROWTH IN A CHANGING MARKETThe expansion comes at a time when families are increasingly seeking screen-free, interactive experiences and new ways to celebrate seasonal traditions. Bones Is Backaddresses this shift by transforming Halloween from a single candy-focused night into a month-long, creativity-driven family experience. With its core concept—Play, Pose, Prank—the product empowers children to take the lead, encouraging imagination, storytelling, and daily engagement while remaining simple and stress-free for parents.PROVEN PROGRESSThe expansion into Canada builds on a series of milestones for Bones Is Back, including a fully funded Kickstarter launch in 2025. Bones Is Backhas been honored with several major industry awards, including the Book of the Year Award by Creative Child Magazine (2025), the Mom’s Choice Gold Award(2025), the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) (2026), or the PAL Award (Play Advances Learning) (2026). These recognitions underscore the product’s positive impact on family connection, creativity, and inclusive play, while also supporting children’s speech, language, and literacy development.AVAILABILITYBones Is Backwill be available across Canada and the United States for the upcoming Halloween season through select retailers and online platforms, including Amazon . Quantities are limited due to seasonal demand.ABOUT BONES IS BACKCreated by Marc Fetscherin, Bones Is Backis a family-inspired Halloween tradition designed to bring creativity, connection, and play back into the holiday season. Developed by a family for families, the product empowers children to create their own magical experiences—independently and screen-free.MEDIA CONTACTBones & Friends, LLC is a Florida-based, family-owned company and owner of Bones is Back. High-resolution images, media kit, logos, and press contacts are available upon request. Press, BONES & FRIENDS, info@bonesisback.com

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