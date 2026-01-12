Bones Is Back® to Exhibit at Three Major U.S. Trade Shows in 2026, Expanding Retail Presence Nationwide

Boys with Book & Toy Set Family Fun Single-leg stance

Bones is Back, the award-winning interactive Halloween Book & Toy Set to showcase at Atlanta Market, Toy Fair NY, and ASTRA in 2026

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bones Is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween, the award-winning interactive book and toy set creating a new seasonal play category for Halloween, announced its participation in three of the most important U.S. trade shows serving the gift, toy, and specialty retail industries in 2026.Following a year of strong momentum—including a successful Kickstarter campaign, a cover feature in Creative Child Magazine, multiple national book and toy awards, growing retailer demand, and increasing recognition among families and educators—Bones Is Back will be exhibiting at the following events:1. Atlanta Market — Atlanta, GA | January 14–18, 2026 | Booth 1811, Building 3, Floor 32. Toy FairNew York — New York, NY | February 14–17, 2026 | Booth 66243. ASTRA (American Specialty Toy Retailing Association) — Milwaukee, WI | June 5–8, 2026 | Booth 1830At each trade show, the press and retailers will have the opportunity to experience Bones Is Back firsthand—a patent-pending, glow-in-the-dark skeleton toy featuring 14 movable joints, paired with a full-color hardcover children’s book. Designed as a month-long October tradition, many families also keep and enjoy Bones year-round, extending storytelling, play, and meaningful family interaction beyond Halloween.“Exhibiting at these three leading trade shows marks an important step in our retail expansion,” said Marc Fetscherin, creator of Bones Is Back. “Atlanta Market, Toy Fair New York, and ASTRA give us the opportunity to connect with the press and retailers who are looking for distinctive, values-driven products that stand out on the shelf and resonate with today's family. Bones Is Back helps children feel less afraid of skeletons, encourages positive behavior, shifts Halloween from candy to meaningful family moments, and supports fine motor skills with its movable, re-assemblable design.”Bones Is Back has received significant industry recognition, including 'Book of the Year' by Creative Child Magazine (2025), 'Story Monsters Approved' Winner (2025), 'Gold Award Winner' from the Mom’s Choice Awards (2025), and 2026 NAPPA 'Award Winner' in the Kindness and Inclusion category. The product was also recognized as 'Fan Favorite for Most Innovative Product' by the Halloween & Costume Association (2025)—underscoring its broad appeal, originality, and strong consumer resonance. Journalists and retailers attending any of the three trade shows are invited to visit the Bones Is Back booth to read the book and touch and play with Bones, explore wholesale opportunities, and learn how the product is helping families shift Halloween from candy-centric consumption to shared experiences, creativity, and connection.AvailabilityBones Is Backis currently available to consumers on Amazon and is looking for wholesale and retail partnerships within the United States. Seasonal quantities are limited.About the AuthorDr. Marc Fetscherin is an accomplished author and devoted father to his two daughters, Margaux and Mireille. Inspired by a family tradition he created with his daughters, Marc brought Bones Is Back to life as a way to help families create joyful, meaningful memories together—during October and beyond. Created by a family, for all families to enjoy.About BONES & FRIENDS LLCBones & Friends is a Florida-based, family-owned company dedicated to creating meaningful, screen-free traditions that bring families together. Founded by a father of two, the company blends storytelling, play, and thoughtful design to help families create lasting memories around seasonal moments. Its flagship Halloween brand, Bones Is Back, reflects this mission by encouraging imagination, connection, and positive family interaction in a fun, approachable way. High-resolution images, media kits, logos, and press contacts are available upon request.Media & Retail ContactBones & Friends, LLCinfo@bonesisback.com

