Bones Is Back® Wins Two Prestigious Parenting & Toy Industry Awards

Award-Winning Halloween Book & Toy Set Honored by Mom’s Choice Awards® and NAPPA for Kindness, Inclusion, and Family Impact

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bones Is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween, the interactive book and toy set that is redefining how families celebrate Halloween, has received two major national honors from leading parenting and toy industry organizations.Bones Is Back has been named recently a Gold Award Recipient by the Mom’s Choice Awards (MCA) and a 2026 NAPPA Award Winner in the Kindness and Inclusion category by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)—two of the most trusted and influential award programs serving families, educators, and retailers worldwide.Gold Award Recipient – Mom’s Choice AwardsBones is Back is a Gold Award recipient of the prestigious Mom’s Choice Awards(MCA). It evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including product quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.2026 NAPPA Award Winner – Kindness & InclusionBones Is Back was also honored with a 2026 NAPPA Award in the Kindness and Inclusion category. Presented by the National Parenting Product Awards—one of the longest-running and most trusted programs in the parenting industry—this award recognizes products that inspire creativity, learning, and positive family values. “Our core mission at NAPPA Awards is to celebrate companies and products that bring joy, that teach, and that promote kindness and inclusion,” said Elena Epstein, Director of NAPPA Awards. “We’re delighted to welcome Bones Is Back to the NAPPA Awards family.”A New Kind of Family TraditionBones Is Back is a one-of-a-kind book & toy set designed to transform October into a month-long family tradition. The set includes a 40-page, full-color hardcover children’s book and a patent-pending, glow-in-the-dark skeleton toy featuring 14 movable joints, designed for safe, hands-on play. Unlike traditional holiday characters with “hands-off” rules, Bones is intentionally designed to be touched, played with, posed, and taken on adventures, encouraging creativity, connection, and positive behavior. While Bones Is Back was created as a month-long October tradition, many families choose to keep Bones out and enjoy him year-round, extending the storytelling, play, and family interaction well beyond Halloween. Bones Is Back stands apart by being fully interactive, inclusive, and stress-free for parents, while shifting the focus of the Halloween season from candy to shared family moments.Continued Momentum and RecognitionThese two new honors add to a growing list of accolades for Bones Is Back, which has already received recognition from Creative Child Magazine, American Writing Awards, Story Monsters Approved, and the Halloween & Costume Association, among others. Following a successful Kickstarter launch in early 2025 and a strong retail debut last year on Amazon , Bones Is Back continues to gain momentum with families, educators, and retailers nationwide. “We created Bones as a way to bring families closer together—not just during Halloween, but through play and imagination that can last all year,” said Marc Fetscherin, creator of Bones Is Back. “Receiving recognition from both Mom’s Choice Awards and NAPPA is especially meaningful because it validates the values behind the product—kindness, inclusivity, fun, family, creativity, and connection.”AvailabilityBones Is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween is currently available through Amazon. Quantities are limited by season.About the AuthorDr. Marc Fetscherin is an accomplished author and devoted father to his two daughters, Margaux and Mireille. Inspired by a family tradition he created with his daughters, Marc brought Bones Is Back to life as a way to help families create joyful, meaningful memories together—during October and beyond. Created by a family, for all families to enjoy.Media ContactBones & Friends, LLC is a Florida-based, family-owned company dedicated to creating joyful traditions that bring families closer together. High-resolution images, media kit, logos, and press contacts are available upon request.

