Torch Electronics Agrees To Suspend All Operations To Avoid Prosecution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Torch Electronics, the largest provider of illegal gambling devices in the State of Missouri, has agreed to suspend all operations, effective Friday, April 10, 2026. This action follows an ongoing joint criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, and the Attorney General’s Office.

“I am pleased to announce Torch Electronics has suspended all operations involving illegal gambling devices, effective this Friday, as a result of a coordinated investigation by my office and the U.S. Attorneys. Torch’s agreement to proactively halt these operations signals clearly that there has never been a gray market,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “While this is a tremendous step forward for Missouri, our office will continue to investigate and seek enforcement action against other operators, manufacturers, and retail stores facilitating this illegal activity.”

Torch has notified its customers to stop all operations of these illegal slot machines by Friday, April 10, 2026. The Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorneys continue to seek a permanent resolution between all parties.

Missouri’s laws are clear: It is illegal to provide access to unregulated machines and games for gambling purposes. This action is a part of Attorney General Hanaway’s continuous efforts with local, state, and federal officials to hold businesses accountable for profiting from unlawful activity and creating spaces for lawlessness in our communities.