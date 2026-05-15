Attorney General Hanaway Announces Resolution To Litigation Following Fatal Gas Explosion

Liberty Utilities Required to Pay Maximum Penalty for Missouri 811 Violations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office has resolved litigation with Liberty Utilities, a gas company that failed to properly mark a gas line in Lexington, leading to the death of a child, numerous injuries, and the destruction of a home. The State’s litigation, separate from any private actions filed by the victims of the explosion, concluded with a consent judgment requiring Liberty Utilities to pay the maximum civil penalty of $30,000 for violating the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act and to engage in a remapping process of their gas lines to prevent future tragedies.

“No enforcement action or monetary penalty can undo the heartbreak of losing a child and a home, but it can drive change,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Missourians deserve to trust that the utilities serving them will do so responsibly. My office is committed to enforcing accountability and safety improvements on behalf of ratepayers.”

In April 2025, Liberty Utilities falsely told an excavator that all its gas pipelines had been properly marked at a Lexington job site. Relying on that assurance, the contractor began excavation work and struck an unmarked gas main. Natural gas leaked into the community for hours before it ignited, leveling a home and injuring an entire family, resulting in the death of a minor.

Missouri’s Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act requires utility companies to respond to “locate” requests and mark the location of underground facilities within two working days. Liberty responded and dispatched a locator to mark facilities, but markings were inaccurate due to a mapping error. The Attorney General’s Office subsequently filed a lawsuit to seek accountability for these mistakes.

The consent judgment, filed in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County, requires Liberty Utilities to comply with the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act for all future activities in the state. The company must also verify and remap all underground facilities it owns or operates within Lexington, Missouri.

Missouri law requires that excavators notify Missouri 811 by calling 8-1-1 before conducting excavation and digging activities. Always remember to call before you dig. If you would like to report a suspected violation of the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act, please call the Attorney General’s Office at 573-751-3321.

Read the signed consent judgment here.