Atlantic Employee Screening Provides Reliable UKG Integration for Organizations Facing Screening Disruption

Atlantic Employee Screening helps organizations navigate background screening disruption with seamless UKG Ready and UKG Pro integration, restoring hiring workflows and providing reliable, US-based support. Atlantic Employee Screening

Atlantic Employee Screening provides seamless UKG integration to restore hiring workflows and deliver reliable, cost-effective background screening.

We understand how disruptive it is when a key integration is no longer available. Our goal is to provide a seamless UKG background screening solution.” — Doug Avdellas, CEO

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations across the country experience disruption due to background screening providers reducing or eliminating integrations with UKG Ready clients, Atlantic Employee Screening AES ) is stepping forward as a trusted, proven partner for UKG Ready and UKG Pro users seeking seamless integration, reliable background screening, and uninterrupted hiring workflows.Companies relying on UKG Ready and UKG Pro for HR management and payroll are facing immediate challenges as hiring workflows are interrupted and onboarding timelines are delayed. Many organizations are now searching for a background screening provider that integrates directly with UKG systems and can restore efficiency without added complexity. AES provides a clear and dependable path forward.Seamless UKG Integration with No FeesAtlantic Employee Screening has been fully integrated with UKG Ready and UKG Pro for many years, enabling HR teams to order and manage employment background checks directly within their existing UKG platform. AES offers this integration at no cost, with no setup fees or ongoing integration expenses. Organizations can quickly implement a UKG integrated background screening solution without financial barriers or technical delays.Restoring Hiring Workflows and HR EfficiencyOrganizations navigating changes in their background screening processes need a partner that can move quickly and deliver results. AES supports a smooth transition by providing:• Rapid onboarding to restore hiring workflows• Seamless integration with UKG Ready and UKG Pro• Reliable turnaround times for employment background checks• Ongoing support to ensure long term successAES helps organizations streamline hiring, reduce delays, and maintain compliance across their workforce.Scalable Background Screening for Growing and Enterprise OrganizationsAtlantic Employee Screening supports organizations ranging from 25 employees to more than 125,000 employees, making it an ideal partner for both small businesses and large enterprises.Whether supporting high volume hiring or specialized screening programs, AES delivers scalable background screening solutions that grow with each client.Supporting All Industries and Workforce NeedsAES provides employment screening services across all industries and verticals, including healthcare, staffing, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and education. This experience ensures organizations receive industry specific background screening solutions aligned with compliance requirements and hiring demands.Ranked #1 in Customer Service with 100% US Based SupportService is where AES stands apart. The company is consistently recognized as a top provider of background screening customer service, offering:• Dedicated account management• Fast response times• Hands on onboarding and implementation support• 100% US based customer service for clear communication and responsiveness• Ongoing partnership focused on client successA Better Alternative for UKG Background ScreeningOrganizations seeking a new UKG background screening provider are discovering that AES delivers more than continuity. With proven integration, no integration fees, and a strong commitment to service, AES provides a superior experience for HR teams, payroll providers, and hiring managers.“We understand how disruptive it is when a critical integration is no longer available,” said Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening. “Our role is to provide a seamless path forward. We help organizations restore their hiring workflows quickly while delivering a higher level of service, transparency, and support.”A Trusted Background Screening Partner for UKG UsersAtlantic Employee Screening invites UKG Ready and UKG Pro users, HR professionals, payroll companies, and workforce management providers to explore a solution designed to restore confidence and improve hiring outcomes. Organizations searching for a reliable UKG integration for background screening will find a proven partner in AES. To learn more or begin the transition, visit www.atlanticscreening.com or contact our team at (561) 776-1804 today.About Atlantic Employee ScreeningAtlantic Employee Screening (AES) is a leading provider of employment background screening services, delivering accurate, compliant, and timely results to organizations nationwide. With seamless integration into leading HR platforms such as UKG Ready and UKG Pro, and a commitment to exceptional customer service, AES helps businesses streamline hiring, reduce risk, and improve workforce efficiency.

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