Fenix Lighting Launches the BC45R and BC28R Bike Lights

BC45R Bike Light BC45R BC28R Bike Light BC28R

Fenix Lighting expands its bike light lineup with two new releases: the BC45R for mountain bikers and the BC28R set for commuters and all-around cyclists.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting announces the launch of two new bike lights: the BC45R Rechargeable Bike Light and the BC28R Rechargeable Bike Light Set. Designed for different riders and riding conditions, the two lights expand Fenix's lineup with its brightest bike lights to date and its most complete all-in-one cycling solution.The BC45R: Fenix's Brightest Bike LightBuilt for mountain bikers and adventure racers who demand maximum brightness in dark, rugged, and remote terrain, the BC45R is Fenix's brightest bike light to date. It delivers up to 3300 lumens from an independently controlled spotlight and floodlight, giving riders the ability to illuminate both near terrain and the trail ahead simultaneously, or independently.The BC45R features an OLED display that shows which lights are currently activated, current lumen output, and remaining battery life, so riders can easily see everything they need to know. The included wireless remote switch mounts to the handlebar for easy access to Instant Turbo for maximum combined output and flash.Powered by two included ARB-L18-3400 18650 rechargeable batteries, the BC45R delivers approximately five plus hours of runtime on High using either the spotlight or floodlight independently. The light is built from durable A6061-T6 aluminum alloy with an IP66 heavy rain-resistant rating and 1.5-meter impact resistance, and the USB-C charging port features inner waterproofing for added protection in the field.Key specs at a glance:Max output: 3300 lumensMax beam distance: 938ft (286m)Lighting modes: 9Battery: Two included ARB-L18-3400 18650 rechargeable batteriesIP66 heavy rain-resistant with inner waterproof USB-C port1.5-meter impact resistanceIncludes wireless remote switch and quick-release bike mountThe BC28R: The All-Inclusive Bike Light SetThe BC28R Rechargeable Bike Light Set is built for cyclists who want a complete, high-performance front and rear lighting solution in a single package. It pairs a powerful 2500 lumen forward-facing white light with a wirelessly controlled red tail light with a tail light that can be operated directly from a dedicated button on the forward-facing light.With 900 more lumens than the similar BC26R, the BC28R's forward-facing light features an anti-glare cut-off facula line designed to prevent blinding oncoming traffic or pedestrians, making it an ideal choice for commuters who share roads and paths with others.Both the forward-facing light and the taillight are USB-C rechargeable. The forward-facing light is powered by an included ARB-L21-5000 V2.0 21700 rechargeable battery, while the tail light runs on a built-in 400mAh battery. Both lights are IP66 rated for rain and heavy splash resistance. A quick-release bike mount makes setup and removal fast and straightforward.Key specs at a glance:Max output: 2500 lumens (forward light)Max beam distance: 591ft (180m)Lighting modes: 5 forward light modes, 5 tail light modesForward light battery: Included ARB-L21-5000 V2.0 21700 rechargeable batteryTail light battery: Built-in 400mAh rechargeable batteryBoth USB-C rechargeableIP66 rain and heavy splash resistantAnti-glare cut-off facula lineWireless tail light control from forward-facing lightQuick-release bike mountAvailabilityThe BC45R and BC28R are available now at fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

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