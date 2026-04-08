INTENNSE EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SWERVE SPORTS

INTENNSE™, the team based professional team tennis league, today announced a continuation of its distribution partnership with Swerve TV

As we expand our league and prepare for the 2026 season, Swerve gives us a powerful platform to showcase our players, tell their stories, and welcome new fans into our arena every week” — INTENNSE CEO Charles Allen

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE ™, the team based professional team tennis league, today announced a continuation of its distribution partnership with Swerve TV , the Los Angeles-based independent programmer of live sports on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). The renewed agreement will keep INTENNSE matches and shoulder programming available to fans across Swerve Women’s Sports’ rapidly growing footprint in more than 80% of U.S. and Canadian households.“The response from fans watching INTENNSE on Swerve was fantastic last season and extending this partnership was an easy decision,” said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. “As we expand our league and prepare for the 2026 season, Swerve gives us a powerful platform to showcase our players, tell their stories, and welcome new fans into our arena every week.”​“The team-based, high-energy format of INTENNSE has been a great addition to our Swerve Women’s Sports programming line-up,” said Dan Keston, Head of Content for Swerve TV. “The unique 360-degree spectator experience breaks convention with a modern presentation that encourages loud fan engagement, a true innovation in the sport of tennis.”INTENNSE’s fast-paced, team-driven matches will continue to air live and on replay on Swerve Sports, which is available on leading free streaming platforms including Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Free Live Sports, Lights Out Sports, Zeam and other distributors, reaching over 80% of households in the U.S. and Canada.INTENNSE’s 2026 campaign will run from June 5 through Championship Weekend, July 31–August 1, 2026.Additional details about the 2026 season, including schedule information and ticketing will be released soon.Season ticket deposits for 2026 are now being accepted at INTENNSE TicketsFor partnership information, contact Kevin Wagner at Kevin@intennse.comFor more information, visit www.intennse.com About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Featuring simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. The league enters the 2026 season with 10-teams all based out of Assembly Studios in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisfacebook.com/intennse/tiktok.com/@intennsetennis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.