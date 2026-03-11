INTENNSE Completes 2026 Expansion with Unveiling of 10 Team Names and Logos

INTENNSE 2026 Logos

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Head Coaches Assigned to Teams;League Holds Inaugural Player Draft of FridayINTENNSE has unveiled its official team names as the league expands from three to 10 teams for the 2026 season.Each team will carry the INTENNSE name followed by its unique identity:● Altitude (ALT)● Inferno (INF)● Ridge (RDG)● Rips (RPS)● Fortune (FOR)● Rise (RSE)● Sting (STG)● Outriders (OTR)● Smash (SMA)● Freeze (FRZ)While the teams will compete out of a central hub at Assembly Studios in Atlanta in 2026, each franchise is being built with its future home market in mind. Over time, every team will represent an individual city, with branding and community engagement designed to reflect the personality and culture of that market. From visual identity to partnerships and local outreach, the goal is long-term connection and relevance in each city.The teams will be divided into conferences with the East consisting of INTENNSE Altitude, INTENNSE Smash, INTENNSE Rise, INTENNSE Sting, and INTENNSE Freeze.The West will be represented by INTENNSE Outriders, INTENNSE Fortune, INTENNSE Ridge, INTENNSE Inferno, and INTENNSE Rips.The Championship will feature the teams with the best records from each conference, with the East champion facing the West champion on August 2.Each team will also have a dedicated Pulse Partner aligned with it. These leaders will help define team identity, establish culture, and build meaningful relationships with fans and partners as the league continues to grow.“We’re not just naming teams, this is about building long-term value,” said Nancy MacDonald, Chief Commercial Officer of INTENNSE. “We’re designing team brands that can grow into meaningful city identities and become the foundation for future fan communities and commercial partnerships as INTENNSE expands into local markets.”The league also assigned head coaches ahead of the first-ever Open Pro Tennis Draft at RacquetX on Friday.● Marcelo Ferreira: Altitude● Jim Harp: Inferno● Claudio Pistolesi: Ridge● Torrey Hawkins: Rips● Tim Siegel: Fortune● Marcos Ondruska: Rise● Natalie Pluskota-Hamberg: Sting● Amy O Connell: Outriders● Sofia Rachi: Smash● Simon Pritchard: FreezeINTENNSE collaborated with designer Eric Rodriguez of GRPHX.co to develop the team logos, a creative process that has been in motion since the end of last season and shaped by countless rounds of concepting, feedback, and refinement.“We knew these names and logos would live with INTENNSE for a long time, so we wanted to create identities that felt bold, modern, and unmistakably ours,” said CJ Bargamian, INTENNSE Vice President, Marketing. “From early sketches to final designs, every line, color, and word was debated to make sure Altitude, Inferno, Ridge, Rips, Fortune, Rise, Sting, Outriders, Smash, and Freeze each felt distinct yet clearly part of one INTENNSE family. We are building iconic brands that can grow into true city identities and anchor fan communities for years to come.”At 6 PM ET this Friday the league will undertake its first draft, hosted at RacquetX, inside the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The historic event will feature 80 player selections — 40 men and 40 women — over a three-hour span.The snake-style draft will begin with the men’s first round, followed by the women’s first round, alternating in the same format through each subsequent round. The draft order, determined by random selection in February, sets the stage for what promises to be a defining night in the league’s evolution.INTENNSE’s 2026 season is scheduled to run from June 5 through Championship Weekend on August 2, 2026.Additional details about the 2026 season, including schedule information and ticketing, will be released soon.Season ticket deposits for 2026 are now being accepted at INTENNSE TicketsFor partnership information, contact Kevin Wagner at Kevin@intennse.comFor more information, visit www.intennse.com

