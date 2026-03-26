Shep Rose, Southern Charm Star and Lifelong Tennis Enthusiast, Joins INTENNSETM Team Ownership Group as Pulse Partner

Shep Rose, star of Bravo’s Southern Charm and a lifelong tennis enthusiast, has joined the league as a Pulse Partner ahead of the 2026 season.

INTENNSE is taking everything I love about tennis—the speed, the intimacy, the drama—and putting it in a format that feels modern and fun.” — Shep Rose

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE ™, the revolutionary professional tennis league redefining the sport with its fast-paced, team-based format, today announced that William Shepard “Shep” Rose III, star of Bravo’s Southern Charm and a lifelong tennis enthusiast, has joined the league as a Pulse Partner ahead of the 2026 season.Rose, a Hilton Head Island native raised in the heart of the Lowcountry’s tennis culture, grew up playing the sport and attending the historic Family Circle Cup, where he watched legends like Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, and Martina Navratilova compete just minutes from his home. His deep, multigenerational connection to tennis—rooted in a mother who played multiple times per week, friendships with the family of Hall of Famer Stan Smith, and decades as an avid follower of professional tennis—positions him as an authentic ambassador for INTENNSE’s vision for the future of the sport.As a Pulse Partner, Rose will serve in an advisory and ambassadorial role for an INTENNSE team, helping shape its identity, branding, and fan engagement while supporting league-wide marketing initiatives. He will collaborate with league leadership on community-facing events, work with his team’s coach and front office to bring the INTENNSE format to life, and leverage his platform to spotlight the league’s unique blend of competitive intensity and social energy.“Shep embodies the tennis culture that helped inspire INTENNSE in the first place,” said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. “From growing up in Hilton Head during the Family Circle Cup era to his continued passion for the sport, he brings a genuine love for tennis, a powerful media presence, and a deep understanding of how sport connects communities. That combination makes him an ideal Pulse Partner as we grow our league and expand our footprint.”Rose’s tennis story spans playing as a kid on Hilton Head, forging lifelong friendships with the Smith family, closely following great champions such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and championing Charleston’s evolution into one of the premier tennis destinations in the United States. As a television personality, Rose understands how to create experiences that feel both elevated and accessible.“Tennis has been woven into my life since I was a little kid getting drilled in the head by a ball machine during tryouts,” said Rose. “From my mom’s Tuesday tennis crew, to watching the Family Circle Cup, to geeking out over Serena Williams at lunch, the sport has always been part of my story. INTENNSE is taking everything I love about tennis—the speed, the intimacy, the drama—and putting it in a format that feels modern and fun. I’m fired up to help build a team, welcome fans into this world, and show people how exciting this new era of tennis can be.”Rose recently attended the league’s player draft on March 13 at RacquetX in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the 2026 season scheduled to run from June 5 through Championship Weekend, July 31-August 1. Additional details about the 2026 season—including schedule information and ticketing—will be released soon.Season ticket deposits for 2026 are now being accepted at INTENNSE TicketsFor partnership information, contact Kevin Wagner at Kevin@intennse.comFor more information, visit www.intennse.com About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Featuring simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy and a new narrative to the sport of tennis. The league enters the 2026 season with 10-teams all based out of Assembly Studios in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.intennse.com Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisfacebook.com/intennse/tiktok.com/@intennsetennis

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